Upcoming Benelli Motorcycles In India

Benelli has managed to stay in the news for the past couple of months, courtesy their all-new middleweight motorcycles which have been spied. Every now and then, a little birdie flies from the land of dragons, clutching a spy picture of a Benelli in its claws and drops it here. Having restarted operations in India with a new team headed by smart and young blood, Benelli looks at India as an important market for its bikes and we’ve been told, the brand will unleash its latest in the times to come. Here are the potential candidates:

Benelli SRK600

Spy images suggest that it is a more premium alternative to the existing TNT600i. Benelli managed to clock some good sales numbers with the TNT600i in India. When it was sold here, it was the most affordable inline-4 motorcycle and many bought it just for the symphony it produced! Visually, the Benelli SRK 600 is up there with contemporary street fighters with a sporty headlamp, complete with an aerodynamic cowl. The new motorcycle also features an edgy fuel tank with sharp extensions and a stubby cantilevered tailpiece with a contoured seat and a minimal taillight. It is expected to retain the same 600cc engine found in the TNT600i which churns out a healthy 85 hp and 54 Nm of peak torque.

Benelli 600RR

The SRK600 caused quite a stir when it was first spied and shortly after, pictures of its faired sibling appeared on the internet. Benelli isn’t new to the faired motorcycle game. They gave the Tornado 1130 to the world and they currently sell the Tornado 302R too. WIth the 600RR, they will look to offer an alternative to the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Honda CBR 650F. As one can make out from the images, the fairing is developed from ground up around the underpinnings we witnessed on the SRK600. The front fascia is highlighted by sharp lines and a set of twin headlamps. It will most probably feature the same powertrain as the TNT600i.

Benelli TRK251

Benelli’s India operations hit a rough patch sometime back and that is when they brought in the TRK 502 and TRK 502X. One product which has had our attention for a very long time now is the TRK 251. It is powered by the same 250cc, 25bhp liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor that powers the Leoncino 250. However, it differs a lot in its approach. While the Leoncino is basically regarded as a Scrambler, the TRK 251 is an ADV-tourer with long-travel suspension, an upright seating position and a tall windscreen. If Benelli decides to bring the TRK 251 to India, it will rival the likes of RE Himalayan, Hero Xpulse and the BMW G310 GS.

Leoncino Trail

The standard Leoncino 500 might be considered as a Scrambler but let’s admit it, it is more road-biased and if you take it off the road, you would be more worried about dropping it rather than enjoying the trails. Enter Leoncino Trail. The Trail gets a set of updates over the standard Leoncino 500 to increase its off-road prowess. It features a 19-inch front rim, as well as dual-purpose tyres. Wire-spoked aluminium alloy wheel rims replace the 12-spoke alloy wheels of the standard Leoncino. The slight change results in a 185mm ground clearance, as well as 135mm and 138mm of front and rear suspension travel, respectively. These small changes will result in a motorcycle more capable of taking on light off-roading tasks at the least. It retains the same engine as the Leoncino 500 and makes 47.5 ps of power while the torque output is rated at 46 nm.

Benelli 752S

The 752S is a middleweight naked motorcycle which is powered by a parallel-twin liquid-cooled motor that displaces 752cc and generates 77bhp and 67Nm. The most striking point about 752S is the way it looks. The oval headlamp with the horizontal bisection, the exposed trellis frame and the number plate holder that bolts on to the rear axle instead of hanging from the tail lamp are all design cues which shout ‘Italian’.

Benelli has included some premium cycle parts in the package including upside-down Marzocchi front forks with 117mm of travel, and a rear mono-shock with 45mm of travel. When launched, the 752S will lock horns against the Kawasaki Z650 and similar machines.

Benelli 502C

The 502C would be a good addition to the brand’s India portfolio, since it shares the powertrain with the TRK502 and is a cruiser, which the Indian market likes. Power and torque figures stand at 47bhp and 45Nm. A steel trellis frame, inverted front forks, twin front discs for braking, and a stubby rear subframe and pillion seat complete the 502C. Dual-channel ABS is standard fitment.

In terms of styling, the 502 looks inspired by the Ducati Diavel. Now you know where to put your money in case you want a Ducati Diavel but can’t afford one!