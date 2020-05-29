Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Launched at INR 10.79 Lakh

Kawasaki is unleashing a good number of BS6 motorcycles in India and the latest one to join the range is their sport-tourer Ninja 1000SX. The new Ninja 1000SX will be available in 2 colours (“Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Diablo Black” and “Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Carbon Gray/Metallic Graphite Gray”) at INR 10,79,000/-(Ex-Showroom). The new Ninja 1000SX marks the 4th generation of a successful sport-touring platform that enables experienced riders to enjoy sporty riding and touring capability from a relaxed position.

Powering the Ninja 1000SX is a BS6 compliant 1,043c in-line four-cylinder engine with updated throttle valves that makes 142PS of power and generates 111Nm of torque. While these numbers are identical to the previous iteration, it is the peak torque output that now comes at a higher rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick shifter. Compared to the previous model, Kawasaki now offers cruise control, cornering ABS and ride modes which includes three modes of Kawasaki Traction Control and two power modes.

The updated Nina 1000SX also gets a tweaked styling with an adjustable front screen that can be positioned to four different heights, updated exhaust that replaces the twin-barrel both side unit offered on the former. Instead, this one gets a single-sided unit. The overall design of the 1000SX has been given a minor revision along with new LED lights and better cushioning in the seats to make them more comfortable than before. The 1000SX rides on Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tyres.

In terms of features, the all-new digital 4.3 inch TFT colour instrumentation gives the cockpit a high-tech, high-grade appearance. The new meter also offers additional features unavailable on the previous model. Bluetooth technology built into the instrument panel enables riders to connect to their motorcycle wirelessly. Using the smartphone application “RIDEOLOGY THE APP,” a number of instrument functions can be accessed, contributing to an enhanced motorcycling experience.

The Ninja 1000SX BS6 gets fully adjustable, 41mm upside-down forks and a mono-shock that’s adjustable for preload and rebound damping. Braking is via dual 300mm discs with radially-mounted calipers and a 250mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. Updates for 2020 include a thicker and wider pillion seat for better comfort. The new bike also weighs less than before thanks to the more compact and lightweight exhaust setup.

All the new additions and upgrades will cement Kawasaki’s foothold in the segment even more. It will directly rival the Ducati Supersport S which is powered by a 937cc L-Twin engine. The Supersport S is considerably less powerful than its Japanese rival and manages to churn out 110 hp @ 9,000 RPM while the torque output is rated at 93.5 nm.