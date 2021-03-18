Upcoming 300cc Harley-Davidson Leaked; To Get A 296cc V-Twin Motor

Back in 2018, Harley-Davidson introduced a new strategy, named ‘More Roads to Harley-Davidson’ which basically highlighted the brand’s intent of reaching out to the masses by developing a host of affordable motorcycles. Under the same strategic framework, they partnered with China’s Qianjiang—owner of Benelli, to co-develop a premium 338cc displacement Harley-Davidson motorcycle for sale first in the Chinese market with additional Asian markets to follow. In June last year, Harley-Davidson released a few render images that hinted that the new motorcycle will be based on Qianjiang-built Benelli 302S.

More details

And now, it is being reported that the said model might get replaced by a new 300cc modern cruiser, which has just been leaked!

Going by the latest type-approval document applied in China, Harley-Davidson, along with Qianjiang, might soon launch a new 300cc bike, to be called the QJMotor SRV300. Visually speaking, it looks like a proper Harley, albeit in a miniature form. Even styling elements like the wheel design looks similar to that of higher-capacity Harleys. That said, it does feature modern equipment like a USD fork and liquid-cooling. The motorcycle has a typical low stance and forward-set footpegs for a comfortable ride. The motorcycle features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank and an old-school round headlamp.

Expected specs

The images which were leaked earlier suggested that the upcoming HD350 will be developed on the foundation of the Benelli 302S or the TNT 300 for that matter. As per the reports, the QJ350-13 or 2021 TNT 300 packs a 353cc parallel-twin motor that makes 36PS, 2PS less than the BS4 TNT 300. But the leaked document suggests that it is going to be powered by a 296cc, V-twin engine that makes around 30hp. The claimed kerb weight, meanwhile, stands at 163kg. The document also reveals that the bike uses a 16-inch front wheel and a 15-inch unit at the rear. It has a claimed top speed of 129kph and comes equipped with ABS.

We can expect Harley-Davidson to officially unveil its 300cc motorcycle by the end of 2021. Expect the twin-cylinder Harley to be priced between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). They will most probably bring the motorcycle to India too, shortly after its international debut.

Source