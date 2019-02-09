Under INR 10 Lakh: All The Diesel Automatic Cars Available In India

With our city streets usually filled with traffic, our cars spend a good percentage of their life in the first and second gear. That implies a constant struggle with the clutch pedal, leading to a lot of stress and fatigue not only on you but also the car’s components. It is in such situations you wish to have an automatic transmission. The absence of the third pedal, indeed, takes away a lot of stress, making your traffic-filled commute that much more comfortable and convenient. Here is a list of some cars, powered by a diesel motor and offering an automatic gearbox, all priced under INR 10 Lakh. Most of the cars in this price bracket come fitted with a semi-automatic AMT gearbox, but some do come with a proper automatic too.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The compact and sporty Swift hatchback from Maruti is offered with an optional 5-speed AMT gearbox. The AMT can be paired with both, the petrol and diesel engine offering a stress-free driving experience. The Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre oil burner is good for 74 hp and 190 Nm of torque.

Pros: Fun to drive, Inexpensive to maintain

Fun to drive, Inexpensive to maintain Cons: Not as roomy

Not as roomy Prices of the AMT diesel start at INR 7.43 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti’s offering in the sub-4-metre compact SUV segment, the Vitara Brezza is an all-rounded vehicle with features like cruise control, projector headlamps, touchscreen infotainment screen, etc on offer. This car is offered only with a diesel engine in our market which can be paired with an AMT gearbox as an option. The Brezza gets a 1.3-litre diesel motor which generates 88.5 hp and 200 Nm of torque.

Pros: 4-Star safety rating

4-Star safety rating Cons: Low boot space

Low boot space Prices of the AMT equipped Brezza start at INR 8.69 Lakh

Tata Nexon

Moving from one SUV to the other, the Tata Nexon has built a reputation for itself by becoming the first Indian car to achieve a 5-star safety rating. Available with an optional 6-speed AMT gearbox, the Nexon is a safe and stress-free car to drive. The oil burner on offer is a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit which generates a maximum power figure of 108.5 hp and 260 Nm of torque.

Pros: 5-Star safety rating, Strong build quality

5-Star safety rating, Strong build quality Cons: Styling can be too modern for some

Styling can be too modern for some The AMT equipped Nexon is priced at INR 8.75 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

This compact sedan offers the driving experience of the swift hatchback with the extra practicality of a bigger boot and rear seat space. Offering more space than the Swift, the Dzire is a perfect car for small families. The Dzire also uses a 1.3-litre diesel engine which generates a healthy 74 hp and 190 Nm of torque.

Pros: Standard dual airbags, inexpensive to maintain

Standard dual airbags, inexpensive to maintain Cons: A common sight for being extremely popular

A common sight for being extremely popular Prices of the AMT equipped Dzire starts at INR 8.02 Lakh

Honda Amaze

Another Japanese offering in the compact sedan segment, the Amaze is perhaps Honda’s best selling model at this point in time. The new Amaze is offered with a CVT gearbox, which translates to a very smooth drive, unlike the other AMT automatic we have listed above. The Amaze is offered with a 1.5-litre oil burner, this car offers 80 PS of power and 160 Nm of torque.

Pros: Largest boot in the segment, Smooth suspension

Largest boot in the segment, Smooth suspension Cons: Misses out on auto-headlamps, projector headlight. Appearance can be too practical for some

Misses out on auto-headlamps, projector headlight. Appearance can be too practical for some Prices of the CVT equipped Amaze start at INR 8.51 Lakh

Volkswagen Ameo

The only German compact sedan our market has seen, the Ameo was developed specially for the Indian market. This car is offered with a quick-shifting DSG gearbox, arguably the best gearbox available in the Indian market right now. Powering the Ameo is a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 108 hp and 250 Nm of torque.