Ultraviolette X-47 Venom Reaches Europe After India Launch, Showcased at EICMA 2026

Recently launched in India, the Ultraviolette X-47 Venom has now made its way to Europe. The electric crossover motorcycle was unveiled for European markets at EICMA 2026 in Milan, Italy. With this launch, Ultraviolette becomes the first Indian company to retail electric motorcycles in Europe. The X-47 Venom is its second model in the region after the F77.
The motorcycle was launched in India last month at Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It uses the company’s new VX-100 100V architecture, which is also shared with the Tesseract maxi-scooter. The X-47 Venom has received road approval across European markets.
Performance and battery
The X-47 Venom uses a 30kW electric motor, producing around 40.2bhp and 550Nm of peak wheel torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 60kmph in 2.7 seconds and from 0 to 100kmph in 5.9 seconds. The claimed top speed is 155kmph.
It has an IDC-certified range of 323km on a full charge. The motorcycle uses Ultraviolette’s SRB-11 battery technology, which offers up to 20 per cent higher energy density and twice the cooling performance, according to the company.
The battery gets a cast-aluminium housing for impact protection and lower weight. The motorcycle weighs 180kg and has 200mm of ground clearance. Its LIGHTFURY motor uses Soft Magnetic Composite technology, while the motor control unit is twice as compact and offers three times the power density, as claimed by Ultraviolette.
Ultraviolette X-47 Venom: Specifications
|Specification
|Details
|Motor power
|30kW / 40.2bhp
|Wheel torque
|550Nm
|IDC range
|323km
|Top speed
|155kmph
|0-60kmph
|2.7 seconds
|0-100kmph
|5.9 seconds
|Kerb weight
|180kg
|Ground clearance
|200mm
|On-board charger
|1.6kW
Radar technology and features
The X-47 Venom gets UV Hypersense radar intelligence, which Ultraviolette calls a first-in-segment feature. It also has integrated front and rear dashcams with Sony IMX307 sensors and a 7-inch TFT touchscreen.
Other features include:
- Switchable dual-channel Bosch ABS
- Four-level traction control
- Dynamic stability control
- Cruise control across three riding modes
- Park assist and onboard navigation
- Connected vehicle functions
The motorcycle also gets a 1.6kW air-cooled onboard charger. The company describes it as the world’s most power-dense air-cooled onboard charger and says it can deliver full charging power at temperatures of up to 45-50 degrees Celsius.
Tesseract Maxi and other showcases at EICMA
Ultraviolette also displayed the Tesseract Maxi electric scooter for European markets. It gets a 6kWh battery and a 15kW motor. Its features include radar technology, a dashcam and Omnisense mirrors.
The scooter also gets blind-spot detection, lane-change assist, overtaking assist and collision alerts. Other equipment includes traction control, regenerative braking, a 7-inch touchscreen, 14-inch wheels and 32 litres of under-seat storage.
The company also presented its partnership with SoundHound AI for voice-based assistance. Activated using the wake word ‘Violette’, the system allows riders to access navigation, change riding modes and check vehicle information through voice commands.
Three AI-enabled helmet concepts, STAR VUE, FANG 01 and DECIBELLE, were also displayed. These explore augmented reality, connected rider protection and audio technology. Ultraviolette additionally showcased its Shockwave lightweight electric enduro platform.
The company currently exports motorcycles to 20 countries, including Germany, France, Spain, the UK, Italy and the Netherlands. The X-47 Venom’s European launch marks another step in its international expansion.