Honda ADV125 Unveiled: New 125cc Scooter Gets Rugged Styling, TFT Display and more!

Honda has expanded its ADV range with a new member, the ADV125! Unveiled at EICMA 2026, the ADV125 brings the styling of Honda’s larger adventure scooters to a smaller segment. It gets a 125cc liquid-cooled engine, block-pattern tyres, long-travel suspension and a range of features for everyday use.
Design and Colours
The ADV125 gets sharp bodywork, dual headlamps with integrated DRLs, a large windscreen, a stepped seat and an upswept exhaust. Its design takes inspiration from the larger scooters in Honda’s ADV family.
Honda will offer four colour options:
- Pearl Falcon Grey
- Pearl Cool White
- Matte Cynos Gray Metallic
- Matte Pearl Diaspro Red
The scooter gets 14-inch front and 13-inch rear wheels with block-pattern tubeless tyres. These are paired with 165mm ground clearance.
Features and Practicality
Honda has equipped the ADV125 with a 5-inch TFT display that supports the Honda RoadSync system. After connecting a smartphone, riders can access navigation, messages and music controls.
Other features include:
- Honda SMART Key with keyless ignition
- Keyless seat and fuel-filler access
- Anti-theft and answer-back functions
- USB Type-C charging socket
- Two-position adjustable windscreen
- 29-litre underseat storage
- 2-litre front glovebox
The windscreen offers 75mm of height adjustment. Honda will also offer accessories such as heated grips, a security buzzer, body cover, rear carrier and a 40-litre top box.
Engine and Performance
At its heart sits a 125cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve, SOHC eSP+ engine. It produces 12.5PS at 8,750rpm and 11.7Nm at 6,500rpm. The engine also gets fuel injection, a brushless ACG starter and an Idling Stop system.
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|125cc, liquid-cooled
|Power
|12.5PS
|Torque
|11.7Nm
|Top speed
|97kmph
|Claimed mileage
|47.6kmpl
|Fuel tank
|8.1 litres
|Claimed range
|Around 385km
Honda claims a top speed of 97kmph. The claimed fuel economy is 47.6kmpl under WMTC testing, while the 8.1-litre fuel tank gives it a claimed range of around 385km.
Suspension, Brakes and Hardware
The ADV125 uses a steel tubular frame with telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Suspension travel stands at 130mm at the front and 110mm at the rear. Its seat height is 780mm and kerb weight is 133kg.
Braking duties are handled by 240mm front and 220mm rear disc brakes with Nissin callipers. Single-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) are also available.
The Honda ADV125 brings more rugged styling and useful equipment to the 125cc scooter category. Honda has not announced its India launch details yet.