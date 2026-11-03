Royal Enfield Showcases Multiple New Motorcycles at EICMA 2026: Himalayan 750, GT 750, Flying Flea S6 and more!

Royal Enfield has showcased a range of new motorcycles at EICMA 2026 in Milan, with the iconic two-wheeler manufacturer presenting models across different segments. The showcase includes the new Himalayan 750, Continental GT 750, Flying Flea S6 electric scrambler and a special Shotgun 650 edition. The company has also presented a new apparel collection as part of its 125th anniversary celebrations.
The two new 750cc motorcycles share a new engine platform, while the Flying Flea S6 brings electric technology to a scrambler-style motorcycle. Here is a closer look at everything displayed by Royal Enfield.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: New 743cc Engine
The Himalayan 750 is the company’s first motorcycle in the 750cc class, built for long-distance adventure riding and touring. It also gets emergency brake lights, too. It uses a new 743cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 63Nm at 5,000rpm. Around 90 per cent of peak torque is available from 3,500rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and an assist and slipper clutch.
The motorcycle gets five riding modes, a six-axis IMU, cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control and cruise control.
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|743cc parallel-twin
|Cooling
|Air/oil-cooled
|Peak torque
|63Nm at 5,000rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|Front suspension
|43mm Showa USD forks
|Rear suspension
|Showa monoshock
|Front brakes
|Twin 280mm discs
|Rear brake
|255mm disc
|Ground clearance
|205mm
|Seat height
|815mm
|Fuel tank
|17.8 litres
|Kerb weight
|224kg
|Payload capacity
|195kg
The bike rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, with cast and spoked options. Other features include:
- Adjustable Showa front suspension with 190mm travel and rear suspension with 175mm travel.
- Four-inch TFT display with Bluetooth, navigation, phone and music controls.
- Tyre pressure monitoring system and cruise control.
- Adjustable windscreen and separate rider and pillion seats.
- Dual Type-C charging ports with 27W fast charging.
It will be offered in Antarctic Silver, Siberia White, Aztec Green, Viking Bronze and Tectonic Black. The Antarctic Silver version gets Givi luggage, heated grips, hand guards and an aluminium skid plate.
European prices start at €7,390 in Italy and £6,999 in the UK for the cast-wheel version. Spoked versions cost €7,790 and £7,299, while the touring version costs €9,290 and £8,699. Indian prices are yet to be announced.
Continental GT 750: Faired and Unfaired Versions
The Continental GT 750 is another major motorcycle displayed at EICMA. It uses an uprated version of the 743cc parallel-twin engine and will become Royal Enfield’s highest-performance production motorcycle.
The company has showcased two versions:
- Unfaired: Retains the familiar café racer design.
- Faired: Gets additional bodywork and lower handlebars.
The motorcycle also gets a hybrid twin-pod TFT instrument display, which combines digital functions with an analogue-style layout. Red Line, TT Blue and Master Clean are the three showcased colours.
Flying Flea S6: Electric Scrambler
Royal Enfield also displayed the Flying Flea S6 under its electric mobility brand. The motorcycle uses the lightweight construction and chassis of the Flying Flea C6. It gets a high-torque electric motor, an enduro seat, exposed frame, wire-spoke aluminium wheels and dual-purpose tyres.
The S6 also gets longer-travel suspension and a finned magnesium battery casing.
Its equipment includes six riding modes, including a dedicated off-road setting and a custom mode. Riders can adjust regenerative braking and traction control. It also gets lean-angle-sensitive ABS, which can be switched off on both wheels, and a bidirectional crawl function for forward and reverse movement.
A 3.5-inch round TFT touchscreen runs Fleaware.OS. It supports navigation, smartphone and smartwatch connectivity, digital locking, live location sharing and security alerts. Wireless phone charging and LED lighting are also included.
The battery capacity, motor output and riding range have not been revealed. The S6 will launch in summer 2027 in Dart Yellow and Lightning Grey.
Shotgun 650 Son of a Gun and 1901 Apparel
The Shotgun 650 Son of a Gun is a special collaboration with Deus Ex Machina. Only 100 units will be produced worldwide in 2027.
It gets deep red, cream and gold paintwork, collaboration graphics, contrast-cut alloy wheels, piano-black engine covers, a brown leather seat and matching handlebar grips. Each motorcycle will also come with a special Royal Enfield x Deus jacket.
The brand also showcased its 1901 apparel collection, featuring a refreshed identity and redesigned Cannon motif. Himalayan Base Camp will return to Ladakh from September 3 to 5, 2027, while Motoverse will take place in Goa from November 27 to 29, 2026.
Royal Enfield’s EICMA display covers adventure touring, café racers, electric motorcycles and custom builds. Indian prices and launch details for the new models are awaited.