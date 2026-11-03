Italjet Dragster Range India Launch Confirmed: 300, 459 and 700 Coming to India!

Italjet has officially confirmed its entry into the Indian market, with the premium Italian brand set to showcase three Dragster models at India Bike Week. The incoming high-performance lineup includes the unconventional Dragster 300, Dragster 459, and the flagship Dragster 700.
The official India unveiling will take place on December 4 and 5, 2026. Motohaus India will serve as the brand’s exclusive domestic partner, managing local assembly operations for all three scooters at its manufacturing facility in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Initial customer deliveries are projected to commence in the second quarter of 2027.
Italjet Dragster 300
The Dragster 300 will be the entry point to the range. It uses a 278cc liquid-cooled engine producing 23.8hp at 8,250rpm and 26Nm at 6,250rpm.
Some of its key hardware includes:
- Single-arm front suspension with a hydropneumatic shock absorber
- Adjustable spring at the front
- Link-type monoshock at the rear
- Brembo brakes
- 240mm front and 175mm rear discs
- Dual-channel ABS
- 770mm seat height
- 120/70 R12 front and 140/60 R13 rear tyres
- 11-litre fuel tank
The Dragster 300 also gets an exposed frame design and Italjet’s distinctive Independent Steering System.
Italjet Dragster 459
The Dragster 459 takes a bigger step up with a 449cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. It produces 47.58hp at 9,500rpm and 41Nm at 8,000rpm. Power is sent through a six-speed gearbox.
Its equipment list includes Marzocchi suspension at both ends, Pirelli tyres and Brembo brakes.
- Fully adjustable USD front fork
- Marzocchi rear monoshock
- 15-inch wheels
- 120-section front and 160-section rear tyres
- 270mm twin front discs
- 260mm rear disc
- Dual-channel ABS
- Traction control
- 16-litre fuel tank
The international version also gets SmartShift technology with automatic operation and handlebar-mounted paddle shifters.
Italjet Dragster 700
The Dragster 700 sits at the top of the India range. It uses a 698cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine that makes 70hp and 70Nm.
It gets a six-speed gearbox and an exposed tubular steel trellis frame. The suspension and wheel setup is shared with the 459.
- Fully adjustable Marzocchi USD fork
- Marzocchi monoshock
- 15-inch wheels
- Pirelli 120-section front and 160-section rear tyres
- Brembo 270mm twin front discs
- Brembo 260mm rear disc
- Dual-channel ABS
- Traction control
Common equipment and India plans
All three premium Italian scooters come equipped with full-LED lighting packages and crisp color TFT digital instrument consoles. Optional factory accessories will include heated handlebar grips and an integrated anti-theft security system. Italjet plans to offer a comprehensive 24-month manufacturer warranty as standard.
Motohaus will initially develop dedicated Italjet Experience Centres in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Hyderabad. More Tier 1 cities may be added later.
Pricing and India-specific specifications will be announced closer to launch. Registrations for the official waitlist are expected through Motohaus from December 2026.