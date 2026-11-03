Norton 450 Urban Roadster Unveiled at EICMA 2026; Gets 454cc Engine

As reported last month, Norton has finally revealed its new 450cc motorcycle, expanding its range into a segment that has several popular roadsters. Called the Norton 450 Urban Roadster, the motorcycle has been unveiled at EICMA 2026 and gets a 454cc single-cylinder engine, an aluminium frame and an 8-inch TFT touchscreen.
The new motorcycle is part of Norton’s product expansion under TVS Motor Company ownership. It will go on sale in 2027, while its official production name and pricing will be announced closer to the launch. The expected price could be between Rs 3.50 lakh and Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom).
Norton 450 Urban Roadster: Design and Styling
The motorcycle gets a modern design with sharp bodywork and several exposed mechanical parts. Its appearance is quite different from the traditional Norton motorcycles.
Some of the visible design details include:
- A compact and angular LED headlamp.
- A sculpted fuel tank with silver-finished sections around the engine.
- A slim seat with a raised rear section.
- Alloy wheels and an upswept exhaust with a large metallic heat shield.
- A rear number plate holder mounted near the rear wheel.
- Upside-down front forks and disc brakes at both ends.
The motorcycle also gets a combination of light metallic body panels and dark mechanical components. Norton says its design follows three main principles: proportions, stance and carefully shaped surfaces. The final production motorcycle could receive some changes.
Engine and Performance
Power comes from a liquid-cooled, 454cc single-cylinder engine that produces 45Nm of peak torque. Norton has not shared the maximum power output, gearbox details or performance figures yet.
The company says the engine has been developed to offer responsive performance for everyday riding.
|Specification
|Details
|Engine
|454cc, single-cylinder
|Cooling
|Liquid-cooled
|Maximum torque
|45Nm
|Maximum power
|Not announced
|Frame
|Aluminium
|Gearbox
|Not announced
|Expected launch
|2027
|Expected price
|Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 4 lakh
Hardware and Features
An aluminium frame forms the base of the new roadster. Norton says the chassis has been developed to offer agile handling. The concept also features upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock suspension setup, although complete suspension specifications are yet to be announced.
One of the main features is its large 8-inch TFT touchscreen. The display gets advanced connectivity functions, but Norton has not shared the complete feature list.
Other details, including kerb weight, wheel sizes, braking specifications, riding modes and traction control, are yet to be confirmed. Ride-by-wire technology is also expected, but there is no official confirmation about it.
Rivals and Launch Timeline
Once launched, the Norton 450 Urban Roadster will enter a competitive segment. Its expected rivals include the KTM 390 Duke R, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and Aprilia Tuono 457. The upcoming BMW F 450 R could also join this category.
Norton has confirmed that sales will begin in 2027. The company will announce the official name before the motorcycle reaches showrooms.
The new roadster is the fifth motorcycle revealed during Norton’s current product revival under TVS ownership. The brand had previously showcased the Manx, Manx R, Atlas and Atlas GT at EICMA 2025.
Norton has also started deliveries of the Manx R and Atlas in European markets, while the other two models are scheduled to follow.
Norton’s Global Expansion Under TVS
TVS Motor Company acquired Norton in April 2020 and has since invested in the British brand’s product development and manufacturing operations. Norton is based in Solihull, UK, where it has a modern manufacturing facility.
The company currently has more than 50 retail locations across 10 markets, including the UK, Italy, France, Germany and Spain. Preparations are also underway for its entry into India and the United States.