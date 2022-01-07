Ultraviolette F77 Gets Officially Teased!

The Ultraviolette F77 is probably the most anticipated electric motorcycle which will be manufactured in our country. It was unveiled back in November 2019 and the company did open bookings for it while the deliveries were set to commence from the third quarter of 2020. But as expected, the pandemic played a spoilsport. However, Ultraviolette is all set to launch F77 this year and they also released a teaser on their youtube channel showing us the bike in the production form. The production of its high-performance electric motorcycle – the F77, will begin in Q1, 2022, and the first batch of motorcycles will be rolled out in the market in March 2022.

What to expect

Ultraviolette has a facility that is Spread over 70,000 square feet, the facility located in the vicinity of Electronics City will manufacture 15,000 Electric Motorcycles in the first year, and will rapidly scale up to an annual capacity of 120,000 units. Ultraviolette will also provide job opportunities to local communities within the region, with over 500 employees being trained on electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly over the next 5 years.

The F77 is a high-tech, high-performance motorcycle built with principles used in the aviation industry. With an acceleration of 0-60 in 2.9 seconds, top speed of 140 km/h, and a range of 150 km on a single charge, the F77 is a smart and connected electric motorcycle that comes with remote diagnostics over-the-air (OTA) upgrades, regenerative braking, multiple ride modes, bike track, ride diagnostics and a whole lot of other features.

We have also seen F77 on knobby tires which gives s the hint that Ultraviolette may be working on an all-electric ADV bike but the current F77 with its sporty stance won’t make a good ADV so we can expect a new chassis that can take a heavy beating on rough terrain with a suspension setup that is capable of off-roading. We expect the bike maker to make some changes to the F77’s console and plonk in features like navigation. The current battery pack of F77 offers 150km of range while there can be another battery pack with more range to go with the ADV bike. There is no official statement from Ultraviolette about their new bike and this is just speculation.

