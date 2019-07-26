Two Out Of Five Allocated Units Of The INR 50 Lakh+ Ducati Panigale V4R Booked In India

Ducati India has confirmed two bookings of its flagship motorcycle, the Ducati Panigale V4 R. Five units of the Panigale V4 R were allotted to India, of which two units have been booked by Ducati India’s dealer North Star Automotive in Delhi-NCR. For being a city closer to an A-grade, FIA-certified track, it is no surprise that the V4 R found owners in India’s capital. The new Panigale V4 R is the Italian bike maker’s most powerful road-legal production bike ever.

Priced at INR 51,80,000 (Ex-Showroom), the Ducati Panigale V4 R is a road-legal, WSBK-spec bike and constitutes the technical platform for the official Ducati Superbikes that will compete in the 2019 season. The 1,103 cm3 90° V4 engine has been replaced with the 998 cm3 Desmosedici Stradale R which brings it within the displacement limits established by WSBK championship rules. The bike features a new fairing incorporating wings inspired by Ducati’s MotoGP outfit.

It also comes fitted with race-grade Öhlins suspension with mechanical adjustment and an aluminium swingarm with an adjustable four-position axle. Moreover, the front frame has been modified to achieve the stiffness targets set by Ducati Corse. Sophisticated electronic controls borrowed from the Panigale V4 S, have revised threshold levels to make them more compatible with pro rider requirements. The modifications extend far beyond the engine and suspension set-up and also include an Aero Pack designed directly by Ducati Corse in close collaboration with the Ducati Style Centre to improve on-track aerodynamic efficiency.

Also Read: Ducati Launches The Exclusive New V4 25°Anniversario 916 With A Price Tag Of INR 54,90,000

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “The Panigale V4 R is a depiction of the finest Ducati precision and racing pedigree that delivers performance akin to a MotoGP bike. Bringing that experience in India marks a special chapter for Ducati. We are very excited and proud to have the Panigale V4 R on the Indian racetracks very soon. There is nothing quite like the Panigale V4 R and we are confident that it will disrupt the racing and riding experience for the superbike enthusiasts in the country. We are also looking forward to the Ducati V4 R making a strong statement at the upcoming superbike championships in India.”