TVS TYRES Launches New ‘#Heavytested’ Campaign

TVS TYRES, one of India’s largest manufacturers & exporters of Two & Three-wheeler tyres and Off-Highway Tyres announced the launch of ‘#Heavytested’ advertising campaign. The campaign underlines TVS TYRES’s assurance on Lifetime Warranty to their customers.

The campaign builds upon ‘Durability’ and further strengthens it by highlighting the rigorous testing that each tyre undergoes. The ‘#Heavytested’ set of films showcases how tyres are tested to ensure highest quality standard. Each film brings to focus, the hard and rugged testing conditions the products go through.

The TV campaign is live with a set of three commercials in different languages on major television channels across India. Lead media for this campaign are TV, Outdoor and Digital media.

Commenting on the new TVC launch P. Vijayaraghavan, Director, TVS Srichakra Ltd, said that the communication this time has taken a fresh approach wherein the Company is highlighting its products’ high-quality standards. Through the advertising campaign, TVS Srichakra wants to take its customer connect to the next level and appeal to a wider audience.