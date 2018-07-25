Maruti Suzuki Swift And Dzire To Be Recalled For Faulty Airbag Controller Unit

Maruti Suzuki India Limited will voluntarily undertake a recall for new Swift and new Dzire models to inspect for a possible fault in the Airbag Controller Unit. A total of 1,279 vehicles (566 new Swift and 713 new Dzire), manufactured between May 7, 2018 and July 5, 2018, will be covered in this campaign.

Starting July 25, 2018 owners of the vehicles included in this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part free of cost.

Customers of new Swift and new Dzire can visit the Company website (MSIL Link on www.marutisuzuki.com) and fill in the chassis number (For new Swift – MBH and for new Dzire – MA3 followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) on the screen to check whether their vehicle suffers from the possible fault in the Airbag Controller Unit. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also in the vehicle invoice / registration documents.

Customers may also contact the nearest Maruti Suzuki dealer workshop to ascertain if their vehicle is among the above vehicles.

