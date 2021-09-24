TVS Teases Yet Another Upcoming Two-wheeler; Could It Be The Jupiter 125?

There’s no stopping TVS from introducing new and updated vehicles. While we are still getting our head around the fact that how accomplished the Raider 125 is as a commuter motorcycle, TVS has sent out yet another media invite for an event that is slated to take place on October 4th. A few days before TVS launched the Raider 125 sports commuter in India, the company made it official on its social media handles that it is soon going to launch two new 125cc products. While the statement did reveal that one of them is going to be a 125cc commuter motorcycle, there was no information regarding the second product. If speculations are to be believed, TVS could soon launch a 125cc derivative of the Jupiter.

Teaser image

The image embedded with the media invite, only reveals a set of DRLs that could be placed on the rumoured Jupiter 125’s front apron. This indicates that TVS isn’t just going to plonk NTorq’s 125cc mill inside Jupiter’s bodywork but it is going to be a relatively new product with a completely new design. TVS could tread down the same path as Honda did with its Activa 125.

What can we expect?

Jupiter has been ruling the sales charts since it was first launched. It is considered to be the only worthy opponent that can give Honda Activa a tough competition when it comes to overall popularity. Currently available with a 110cc engine, it only makes sense for TVS to go ahead and launch the Jupiter in a 125cc avatar to take on the likes of Honda Activa 125 and the Suzuki Access 125. The ‘Jupiter’ moniker will surely assist in boosting its reach to potential customers.

The TVS Jupiter 125 could utilize the same 124.8 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine from the Ntorq but with different power and torque ratings and different CVT ratios. The powertrain could be tuned to deliver better fuel economy. The nTorq is touted as a sporty scooter and TVS wouldn’t want to tinker around with its image by giving the Jupiter the same oomph. TVS could also offer ride modes, voice assist and Bluetooth connectivity with the new Jupiter to make it more feature-loaded than its rivals, in a typical TVS fashion. However, these are just mere speculations and we will have to wait a bit more before we can confirm anything.