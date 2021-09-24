A True-Blue Middleweight ADV Motorcycle From The House Of Ducati Is Finally Coming!

Ducati does have off-road focused motorcycles in its portfolio but it lacks a true-blue middleweight ADV motorcycle to rival the likes of Triumph Tiger 900 and the KTM Adventure 890. The Scrambler Desert Sled does have noteworthy off-road credentials but still, it cannot be classified into the same segment as the Tiger 900 and the Adventure 890. That is soon going to change as Ducati has officially announced that it is sending the Scrambler DesertX into production and come December 2021 and Ducati will have a capable off-roader in its ranks.

DesertX concept

DesertX is inspired by the iconic models that competed in the golden age of desert Rally, the 80s and 90s, and the unforgettable Paris Dakar epics.

The bike has a 21″ wheel at the front and is built on a Scrambler 1100 base. Designed for long trips with challenging off-road stretches, DesertX integrates 2 tanks, each divided into 2 parts, to ensure the continuation of the trip even in case of a crash. The passenger seat can be removed to make space for a baggage carrier. The windshield incorporates a twin DRL with the iconic shape of the Scrambler model. The retro-technological and functional style, combined with the clean lines of the robust design approach, makes this a timeless, evergreen concept.

What can we expect from the production-spec DesertX?

Chances are, the production-spec version of the DesertX may not have two fuel tanks. However, being a true-blue off-roader, it is likely to retain 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel, both spoked. They could come shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres.

It could also benefit from long travel suspension with some form of adjustability. In all probability, it will derive its oomph from the 937cc Testastretta engine found in the new Monster, Supersport 950, and Hypermotard. In the Monster, this unit puts down 111 hp at 9250 rpm and 93 Nm at 6500 rpm.

Starting on Thursday, September 30, 2021, the Ducati World Premiere 2022 will go live on Ducati’s website, social media pages, and YouTube channel. The multi-episode web series will span 10 weeks, ending with the firm’s new Desert X adventure model debuting on December 9, 2021.