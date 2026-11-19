For many buyers, a commuter motorcycle is all about daily use, low running costs and easy maintenance. The 110cc segment has served this purpose for years, with several manufacturers offering affordable options. TVS Motor also had three motorcycles in this category, the Sport, Radeon and Star City Plus. However, one name now appears to have reached the end of its journey in the Indian market.
The TVS Star City Plus has been removed from the company’s official website, suggesting that the motorcycle has been discontinued.
A Familiar Name Leaves the TVS Lineup
Launched in 2014, the Star City Plus spent more than a decade in the Indian two-wheeler market. It was positioned as an affordable commuter and competed with other entry-level motorcycles.
With its removal, TVS now has the Radeon and Sport as its two main 110cc commuter options. Both motorcycles continue to be listed on the company’s website.
The Star City Plus had also been struggling with sales for quite some time. Its reported sales figures during 2026 were particularly low.
|Month
|Units sold
|January 2026
|40
|February 2026
|3
|March 2026
|5
|April 2026
|1
|May 2026
|0
|June 2026
|0
|July 2026
|0
|August 2026
|0
|September 2026
|0
These figures indicate that demand for the motorcycle had fallen considerably.
Engine and Features of the Star City Plus
The motorcycle used a 109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled petrol engine. It was paired with a four-speed gearbox.
Here are its engine specifications:
- Engine capacity: 109.7cc
- Maximum power: 8.2hp at 7,350rpm
- Peak torque: 8.7Nm at 4,500rpm
- Gearbox: 4-speed
- Cooling system: Air-cooled
Despite being an entry-level motorcycle, TVS had equipped it with several useful features. These included an LED headlamp, a semi-digital instrument console and a USB charging port.
Other equipment included:
- Five-step adjustable rear suspension preload
- Self-start facility
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Tubeless tyres
- Front disc and drum brake options
Its Last Major Update Came in 2021
The Star City Plus received its last significant update in March 2021, when TVS introduced the Roto Petal front disc brake. Later changes were largely limited to meeting emission regulations, including the BS6 update.
The Radeon, which caters to a similar group of buyers, also offers TVS another option in this segment.
With the Star City Plus disappearing from the official website and sales falling sharply, its journey in India appears to have come to an end. TVS has yet to make a formal announcement confirming its discontinuation.