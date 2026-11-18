Tata Motors brought back the Sierra nameplate last year, and in June this year, the company introduced its electric version. The Sierra EV adds an electric powertrain to the familiar name, while also bringing a new set of features and technology. Now, the electric SUV has another achievement to its name. It has secured a five-star safety rating in the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP).
Strong Performance in Adult Safety Tests
The Tata Sierra EV received 30.62 points out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP). The crash-tested model was the Empowered AWD A 75 ACFC variant, which had a test weight of 2,412kg.
Here is how the SUV performed in the adult safety assessment:
- Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test: 14.62 out of 16 points
- Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test: 16 out of 16 points
- Side Pole Impact Test: Rated OK
The full score in the side-impact test is a good result for the electric SUV. Its frontal crash test score was slightly lower, with 14.62 points.
It is worth noting that the petrol and diesel Sierra had scored 31.14 out of 32 points in adult occupant protection. The electric version has scored slightly fewer points in this category.
Child Safety Scores 45 Out of 49
The Sierra EV also received five stars for Child Occupant Protection (COP), with 45 points out of 49.
Bharat NCAP tested the SUV using child restraint systems for an 18-month-old and a three-year-old child. Both child seats received full marks in the front and side dynamic tests.
The child safety scores are as follows:
- Dynamic Assessment: 24/24 points
- CRS Installation: 12/12 points
- Vehicle Assessment: 9/13 points
Standard Safety Equipment
Tata Motors offers several safety features as standard in the tested Sierra EV. These include:
- Frontal airbags for the driver and front passenger
- Side chest and pelvis airbags
- Side curtain airbags for front and rear occupants
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Seat-belt reminders for all seating positions
- Pedestrian protection
- ISOFIX and i-Size child-seat mounting points on the second-row outer seats
Tata Sierra EV Bharat NCAP Scores
|Safety category
|Score
|Adult Occupant Protection
|30.62/32
|Child Occupant Protection
|45/49
|Overall safety rating
|5 Stars
The Tata Sierra EV has secured five stars in both adult and child occupant protection. The result gives buyers another important safety detail to consider while choosing the electric SUV.