TVS Sport Registers 110.12 KMPL to Set a New Fuel Efficiency Record

TVS Motor Company today announced another record-breaking feat with its commuter motorcycle brand TVS Sport achieving a record on-road mileage of 110.12 kmpl. The 110cc motorcycle set a new record for ‘Highest on-road fuel efficiency achieved by a motorcycle’ in India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records. This feat was achieved by Mr. Pavitra Patro when he covered a total distance of 1021.90 km in 54 laps, with fuel consumption of 9.28 litres.

Pavitra began this ride on August 8, 2020, and concluded it on August 13, 2020, as a part of the United India Ride Series.

For the second time in a row, the TVS Sport has demonstrated its strong on-road mileage capabilities in the record books. This record comes on the back of the 2019 feat with 100cc TVS Sport BS-IV recording ‘Highest Fuel efficiency delivered by a motorcycle on the Golden Quadrilateral’ in India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records with an on-road mileage of 76.4 kmpl.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, said, “We are delighted that TVS Sport stood true to its promise of being the Bharat ka Mileage Champion with a record-breaking feat again. TVS Sport bettered its record with significant improvement in fuel efficiency, garnering the astounding figure of 110.12 kmpl owing to the BS-VI ET-Fi technology Only last year, TVS Sport BS-IV created the maiden record with 76.4 kmpl delivery. TVS Sport’s unparalleled feat of achieving two consecutive records is a revalidation of the faith placed in it by over 2.5 million customers. We congratulate Mr. Pavitra Patro for his persistence in achieving the highest on-road fuel efficiency recorded by a motorcycle. Asia Book of Records and India Books of Records both have acknowledged this achievement, and it is a matter of pride and joy for us, and every one of the 2.5 Million TVS Sport customers.”

TVS Sport Specs

TVS Sport BS-VI comes with long life 110cc duralife engine powered by Ecothrust Fuel Injection (ET-Fi) technology that enables it to provide 15% more mileage. ET-Fi also ensures better startability in all operating conditions and, better refinement with smooth and consistent engine performance.

TVS Sport gets a sporty look with new graphics, premium 3D logo and, stylish headlamp and tail lamp. The motorcycle boasts of first-in-segment day time running lamps (DRL). TVS Sport offers extra-long seat and five-step adjustable shock absorbers which promise best-in-class comfortable ride.

The motorcycle is available in a colour selection of Black Blue, Black Red, Mercury Grey, Volcano Red, White Purple & White Red.

