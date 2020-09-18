TVS Motor Company Expands Its Presence In Colombia

TVS Motor Company recently announced its new distribution partnership with Autotecnica Colombiana SAS (Auteco SAS), a leading motorcycle assembler in Colombia. Autotecnica Colombiana SAS will operate 50 dealerships exclusive to TVS Motor Company and create dedicated space for the brand in over 600 retail outlets. They will support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM). Autotecnica Colombiana SAS will also provide the brand with an assembly set-up in Cartagena along with a dedicated training centre.

Official statement

TVS Motor Company is getting serious regarding its overseas operations. The company recently introduced the 2020 version of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in Nepal.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. R Dilip, Executive Vice President – International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to expand our presence in the Colombian market with Autotecnica Colombiana SAS. They have a rich experience in the region and share our ethos of customer-focus with attributes such as quality and trust associated with their name. The association is a strategic step towards offering mobility solutions which improve the quality of life for our customers. It also demonstrates our commitment to the market and will become a platform to provide products across segments and fulfill the diverse requirements of Colombian customers.”

“We, at Autotecnica Colombiana SAS, will represent TVS Motor Company with great pride to cater to the demand of potential clients. The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company combined together with our network facility will definitely create an impact in the Colombian market,” said Mr. Carlos Duran, President of Autotecnica Colombiana SAS.

As a part of this association, TVS Motor Company will be introducing new segments among two-wheelers ranging from moped, scooters, motorcycles to premium motorcycles along with three-wheelers. The company will focus on creating customised as well as a wide portfolio of mobility solutions for the Colombian market.

As we mentioned earlier, TVS Motor Company is looking forward to strengthening its threshold in other markets as well. The introduction of the 2020 version of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in Nepal is a testimony to the same. The updated RTR 200 4V comes with exciting new features ranging from race-derived ABS, new LED headlamp, feather touch start, radial tyre and new graphics. But that’s not all, in this era of connectivity, its also equipped with TVS SmartXonnect a Bluetooth technology which enables Navigation, Call/SMS Alert, Lean Angle Meter and Race Telemetry.

The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by a 197.75 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine, which loves to rev and produces 20bhp of power at 8500 RPM and 18.1 Nm of torque at 7000 RPM. It will be available in two colours – Glossy Black and Pearl White.

Columbia and other Latin American nations have become an important market for Indian two-wheeler makers in recent years. Earlier this month, niche bikemaker Royal Enfield announced it will commence local assembly of motorcycles in Argentina in partnership with Grupo Simpa, Royal Enfield’s local distributor in the country since 2018.