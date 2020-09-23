Maxxis Teams Up with New York Yankees

Resuming a relationship which goes back more than 15 years, Maxxis will again sponsor the New York Yankees. The company has finalized a two-year deal with the team, beginning in 2021. Because the New York Yankees’ popularity extends to baseball fans around the world, Maxxis’ status as the team’s Official Tire will provide far-reaching exposure for the company’s brand.

More details

Maxxis’ signage will be visible behind home plate at the top of the first inning at home games. Baseball legends, the New York Yankees have won 27 World Series championships since 1903, more than any other team in Major League Baseball. The team has also won 40 American League pennants and 19 American League East Division titles.

Official statement

“Maxxis is very proud to once again sponsor the New York Yankees,” said Maxxis Vice President of Operations Andy Lee. “To have our products associated with a team known and admired by baseball fans across the world is a great honor.”

About Maxxis International

For over 50 years, Maxxis International has delivered high-quality tires to both original equipment and aftermarket customers. Maxxis offers products for automotive, light truck, motorcycle, ATV, bicycle, lawn & garden and industrial use. The company has operations in Asia, Europe and North America, and its products are distributed in approximately 180 countries.

A few months back, The T Razr Transformative Tyre by Maxxis became the Winner of the World’s Most Prestigious and Influential Design Accolade ‘A’ Design Award & Competition for the Best Automotive Accessories and Car Care Products Design category. Conceptualised in 2018 in Taiwan, this 656mm x 240mm x 656mm T Razr tyre is developed for actively detecting different driving conditions and providing active signals to transform the contact area of the tyre to improve traction performance. The sport mode is designed for providing extra control ability on the tyres for the drivers to cope with unexpected road conditions whereas the charging function providing electricity the tyres need for transforming.

As one of the participants of the A’ Design Award and Competition, Maxxis outperformed many competitors by utilizing its innovative design. Not only Maxxis was honoured in Italy with the 2020 Silver A’ Design Award, but also was highly recognized worldwide for the industry’s Most Coveted Design Awards.