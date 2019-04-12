Maruti Suzuki Celerio X – Things Which Make It Different Than The Celerio Hatchback

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio X is a cosmetically different version of the Celerio hatchback – one among the many popular small cars in Maruti’s portfolio. The X version of the Celerio with its vibrant colours and a more youthful appeal tries to invoke interest in a product that has been on sale for quite some time now and is styled in a rather understated and matured manner. What makes it different than the regular Celerio hatchback? Let’s take a look.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Appearance

Compared to the regular Celerio, the X variant replaces body colour with black, under the headlight area which engulfs the fog lamps. This helps the blacked-out area on the fascia to project an X-shaped picture which is in sync with the car’s Xpan design theme.

On the sides, the door pull handles are blacked out, so is the B-pillar, the ORVMs with integrated blinkers, roof rails, and the 14″, 6-spoke alloy wheels. Black cladding covers the car’s undersides, including wheel arches, the wheelbase and the rear bumper. The doors also get black inserts above the cladding to add to the outdoorsy appeal.

Compared to the regular hatchback, the Celerio X’s rear gets a differently-styled bumper which is embedded with a faux skid plate at the bottom in the centre and reflectors on each side. The bumper is painted in black to add contrast to the vibrant body colour. The Celerio X is available in Arctic White, Caffeine Brown, Torque Blue, Paprika Orange and Glistening Grey.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Baleno Vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Interiors

Inside the cabin of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, everything is similar to how it is inside the Celerio hatchback. What differentiates the two cars is that the X gets an all-black theme for the upholstery, where the Celerio get black and beige. The seats on the Celerio X feature a ‘Camouflage’ pattern in the centre, which is flanked by orange inserts on the sides and the stitching is done in a contrasting shade too. Everything else is just how it is on the Celerio hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Variants and Price

The Celerio X is available in VXi and ZXi variants with a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. Both are paired with a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder engine which is good for 67 Bhp and 90 Nm of torque. Prices for this Maruti start at INR 5.28 Lakh for the VXi variant, going up to INR 6.10 lakh for the ZXi (O) AMT equipped variant. (Prices are Ex-showroom, Delhi).