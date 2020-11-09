Ford Endeavour Receives a Minor Update in Thailand

Despite the stiff competition, a special place in every car enthusiast’s heart is reserved for the Ford Endeavour. Its rugged appeal, butch looks and off-road prowess has many loyal fans around the world. The Endeavour gets retailed in other countries as well and goes by the name ‘Everest’. Ford has rolled out a minor update for the Endeavour in Thailand and it is a known fact that Ford brings the Endeavour to India as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit from Thailand.

No brownie points for guessing that the same updates could make their way to the Indian version of the Endeavour as well.

The most prominent cosmetic change is at the front. Ford recently launched the Sport edition of the Endeavour in India and it features a honeycomb grille finished in black. The updated version in Thailand features the same grille but in chrome finish to distinguish it from the Sport edition. Ford states it has been updated as customers prefer the Sport variant’s honeycomb grille to the chrome slatted unit.

It also gets a bold Everest badge on the hood and chrome finish on the ORVM and door handles. Apart from these updates, it also gets two new colours: Snow Flake White Pearl and Deep Crystal Blue.

Ford Endeavour Sport

Ford recently launched the Sport edition of the Endeavour at INR 35.10 Lakh. It will go prowling on its prime rival, the Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo. Donning bold, black exteriors, Ford Endeavour Sport features several design enhancements to accentuate an already imposing stance and appeal. The Endeavour, even in its standard trim, is one of the most butch-looking SUVs currently on sale today.

The cosmetic changes include an all-new ebony black front grille. The front fender as well as the front and rear bumper skid plates also get an ebony black treatment to add to the SUVs imposing stance. The special black edition smoked headlamps complete the Ford Endeavour Sport’s impressive look. Ford Endeavour features all-LED headlamp for both low and high-beam that provide up to 20% greater lighting penetration for enhanced night-time visibility. The black theme is carried through to the side with ebony black ORVMs, fender grille and dark inserts on side steppers. A smart Sport decal will embellish the doors and tailgate. One of the most noticeable changes on the new Endeavour Sport is its ebony black premium alloy wheels and roof rails that make the SUV sporty yet elegant.

The Endeavour Sport packs in kit such as LED headlamps, powered front seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, hands-free tailgate opening, cruise control, panoramic sunroof, hands-free parking, Ford’s Terrain Management system and more. On the safety front, the Sport comes equipped with 7 airbags, ESC, traction control, tyre pressure monitor, hill descent control and more. The sport edition makes do with the same 2.0-litre EcoBlue turbo-diesel engine that puts out 170PS and 420Nm. This engine is paired to an India-first 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Ford Endeavour is due for a thorough update and it is being speculated that Ford will bring in an all-new Endeavour in 2021 which will make its way here sometime in 2022.