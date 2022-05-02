TVS Ntorq 125 XT Launched At ₹1.02 Lakh

TVS has launched the new Ntorq 125 XT at ₹1.02 lakh. This new variant sits on top of the Ntorq range and it is around ₹13,000 more expensive than the Race XP edition. For the extra premium, the Ntorq 125 XT comes with a host of new features and cosmetic add-ons. The Ntorq 125 XT also claims to be the advanced scooter in India. Let’s take a look at what’s new:

What’s new?

The most noticeable change in the Ntorq 125 XP is the new Neon Green color. The new color gets a contrasting shade of blue with striking graphics. It also gets a new set of lighter 12-inch alloy wheels. The most stand-out feature of the new Ntorq 125 XT is the addition of a digital instrument cluster with a dual-screen setup. Users can get social media alerts and track food delivery status using the screen. It can also display cricket and football scores, track live AQI, and news updates. The TVS Ntorq 125 XT also gets TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth technology.

Users can download the TVS Connect mobile app from Android and IOS stores to pair it with the scooter. The app can be used to access 60+ connected features. There are also achievement screens, including an IntelliGO-related carbon saving screen that users can easily share with their friends and family. The SmartXonnect technology also gets voice commands as an added function. Users can use this feature for changing ride modes, adjusting screen brightness, selecting navigation destinations, etc. The rider gets information on low fuel warnings, fuel wastage, rain warnings, low phone battery warnings, and more through audio feedback.

The SmartXtrack feature helps in keeping track of notifications on the weather, news, cricket, social and other updates. Users can now also set up their profile image along with the image of the incoming caller, which will be visible on the scooter screen. The scooter also features the TVS IntelliGO technology with a silent start-stop function. The rest of the features such as lap timer, speed display, warning lights, fuel gauge, LED headlight, USB charger, etc remain the same.

The Ntorq 125 XT is powered by the familiar 124.8 cc, 3-valve, air-cooled, Race Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi) engine that generates 9.1 bhp of power at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm.