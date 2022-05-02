Skoda Auto India Reports Five-Fold Growth YoY

Skoda Auto India has sold 5,152 units in the month of April 2022 compared to the 961 units sold in April 2021. This results in a Y-o-Y growth of 436%. This is also a new record for Skoda Auto India as it is the second-highest number of units sold in a month ever, after March 2022 sales performance. The carmaker recently bagged 10,000 bookings for its new sedan, the Slavia.

Official statement

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “It is heartening to see that a sedan is

helping us climb peak after peak in sales. The SLAVIA is a resounding success, while the KUSHAQ

SUV continues finding newer homes. All of us at ŠKODA AUTO India and our partners have been

doubling our efforts in expanding our network, increasing customer touchpoints, penetrating markets

we were not present in and being closer and more accessible to our customers. We have already

crossed 190+ touchpoints so far and will only expand further. This ‘Beyond the Product’ approach is

seeing us record consistent sales month on month.”

Skoda Slavia: a brief recap

The Slavia measures 4,541 mm long, 1,752 mm wide, and 1,487 mm tall with a 2,651 mm wheelbase. Skoda claims that the Slavia is bigger than the first-gen Octavia. The front reveals a typical Skoda face with a butterfly grille. The headlights are L-shaped LED units and the fog lamps are halogen units. The side features 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear features a notchback design which is a design characteristic followed by all Skoda sedans.

The interiors of the Slavia bear a strong resemblance to the Octavia and the Kushaq. The handbrake, switchgear, gear lever, and touch-sensitive climate control unit are borrowed from the Kushaq. The center stage is taken up by the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is borrowed from the Kushaq. In terms of features, the Slavia is loaded with wireless android auto and apple car play, automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, auto headlamps, auto wipers, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, auto-folding mirrors, wireless charging, ventilated seats, electric sunroof, cruise control, and keyless entry with push-button start.

The turbocharged 1.0 liter 3 cylinder TSI engine produces 115hp and 175 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It also gets a turbocharged 1.5 liter 4 cylinder TSI engine which produces 150hp and 250 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission.