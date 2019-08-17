TVS Motor Singapore Invests US$ 3.2 Million In Analytics Solutions Provider Predictronics

TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte. Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TVS Motor Company Limited, India, has signed agreements to invest US$ 3.2 million in Predictronics Corporation, a US corporation, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, which specialises in providing end-to-end predictive maintenance analytics solutions. Predictronics’ solutions combine expertise in IIoT, Industrial AI, Big Data, Machine Learning, and Predictive Analytics to remove the uncertainty from industrial operations and improve process uptime, production planning, maintenance, and product quality by providing actionable information and accurate predictions that empower clients to have a transparent, worry-free business. Their claim to fame is that “We know what happens next, and so can you”.

Rajesh Narasimhan, Board Member of TVS Motor Company and CEO of TVS Motor (Singapore), stated that “We evaluated many companies globally providing Predictive Maintenance solutions and found Predictronics’ product offerings and solutions to be a clear differentiator. Their PDX platform collects and analyses big data with a goal of reducing unplanned downtime, increasing productivity and improving product quality. We are hence happy to invest in and strategically partner with Predictronics as they continue to deliver business improvements for Fortune 500 companies while leveraging them for our businesses.”

Edzel Lapira, Co-Founder & CEO of Predictronics added, “We believe TVS Motor Company is an ideal strategic investor and partner for Predictronics with the forward-looking vision, dedication, and clear business case for harnessing the power of advanced analytics technologies. Such investors are rare but also key for a company like Predictronics to guide, improve, and validate our technology, deployment strategy, business model, and go-to-market. Having this relationship with a visionary company like TVS Motor Company, I believe, will truly take our company to a whole new level, while also addressing TVS Motor Company’s business goals.”

On the consumer side, after the J.D. Power 2019 India Two-Wheeler Customer Service Index (2WCSI) Study, TVS ranked highest in customer satisfaction for the fourth consecutive year, with a score of 803, performing particularly well in all five factors – service quality, vehicle delivery, service facility, service advisor, and service initiation.