TVS Motor Company Reports Revenue Growth of 24.7 Percent In FY 2017-18

TVS Motor Company has reported its financial results for the year 2017-18. With total sales of 34.66 lakh units for the year, the Company’s total revenue excluding Excise Duty / GST grew by 24.7% to INR 15,129.66 crores. During the year, the Company strengthened its presence in the motorcycle and scooter segments with launch of TVS Apache RR 310, TVS NTORQ 125 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and refreshed product portfolio.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales of the Company grew by 31.7% from 6.75 lakh units in fourth quarter of 2016-17 to 8.89 lakh units in fourth quarter of 2017-18 (January 2018 – March 2018). Motorcycle sales grew by 61.1% from 2.15 lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2016-17 to 3.46 lakh units in fourth quarter of 2017-18. Scooter sales grew by 25.5% from 2.23 lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2016-17 to 2.80 lakh units in the quarter under review.

The Company’s total export increased by 45.3% from 1.11 lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2016-17 to 1.61 lakh units of two wheelers and three wheelers in the quarter under review. Three-wheeler sales grew by 90.7% from 0.15 lakh units in the fourth quarter of 2016-17 to 0.29 lakh units in the quarter under review.

TVS Motor Company reported a growth of 40.4% with total revenue excluding Excise Duty / GST going up from INR 2,844.50 crores in the fourth quarter of 2016-17 to INR 3,992.76 crores in the fourth quarter of 2017-18.

The Company’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) registered a growth of 43.3% increasing from INR 134.02 crores in the fourth quarter of 2016-17 to INR 192.05 crores in the fourth quarter of 2017-18. Profit After Tax (PAT) grew by 30.6% from INR 126.77 crores in the fourth quarter 2016-17 to INR 165.61 crores in the fourth quarter of 2017-18.

Total revenue excluding Excise Duty for the year (April 2017 to March 2018) recorded a growth of 24.7% increasing from INR 12,135.31 crores in the year ended March 2017 to INR 15,129.66 crores in the year ended March 2018. Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew by 25.8%, increasing from INR 698.68 crores in the year ended March 2017 to INR 878.64 crores in the year ended March 2018. Profit After Tax(PAT) grew by 18.7% increasing from INR 558.08 crores in the year ended March 2017 to INR 662.59 crores in the year ended March 2018.

During the year ended March 2018, the overall two-wheeler sales of TVS Motor Company, including exports grew by 17.8% increasing from 28.58 lakh units registered in the year 2016-17 to 33.67 lakh units in the year 2017-18.

Motorcycle sales during the fiscal year grew by 25.8% increasing from 10.77 lakh units in the year ended March 2017 to 13.55 lakh units in the year ended March 2018. Scooter sales grew by 30.4% increasing from 8.70 lakh units in the year ended March 2017 to 11.35 lakh units in the year ended March 2018. Three-wheeler sales increased by 42.5% from 0.69 lakh units in the year ended March 2017 to 0.99 lakh units in the year ended March 2018.

The total export of the Company recorded a growth of 35.1% increasing from 4.25 lakh units in the year ended March 2017 to 5.74 lakh units in the year ended March 2018.