Kia Sonet Launched at INR 6.71 Lakh: Here’s The Variant-Wise Price Structure

Kia Motors has officially launched its compact-SUV Kia Sonet in India. The company has already enjoyed the taste of success with its debut in India with the Seltos. The carmaker has now launched the Sonet, which already registered new records with 6500 plus pre-bookings on the first day itself. The most hyped compact SUV of the year has finally arrived and the variant wise price has been revealed today. Talking about prices, the Sonet starts at INR 6.71 Lakh for the base HTE variant and goes up to INR 11.99 Lakh for the top-spec GTX plus variant.

Kia Motors India has not revealed prices of the top-spec GTX+ turbo-petrol DCT and the diesel-auto yet. All prices are introductory, ex-showroom.

Kia Sonet Price Variant-wise

Powertrain and transmission options

The Sonet mainly gets two different variants: the Tech line and the more sporty looking GT line. Engine options include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor which churns out 82bhp/114Nm. There is also a 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill on offer which churns out 118bhp/172Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel will also be part of the Sonet’s powertrain options and it churns out 99bhp/240Nm. Transmission duties are carried out by a wide range of options which include a 5-speed manual, a six-speed manual, a six-speed torque converter automatic, a 7-speed DCT as well as a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) like in the Venue. The interesting addition though is a six-speed automatic for the diesel engine, which is a first for the segment.

Kia Sonet Mileage

Fuel Efficiency: (in kmpl)

· D1.5 VGT 6AT – 19.0 (Best in the segment)

· D1.5 WGT 6MT – 24.1 ( Best in the segment)

· G1.0T-GDi 7DCT – 18.3

· G1.0T-GDi 6iMT – 18.2 ( Best in the segment)

· Smartstream G1.2 5MT – 18.4 (Best in segment)

The GT Line seeks to give the car a more sporty visual appeal – on the outside as well as in the cabin and gets red colour accents on the large and imposing front grille, a red stripe on the side and continuing highlights over at the rear.

The feature-loaded cabin

On the interior front, the Kia Sonet gets a host of features, some of which are borrowed from its elder brother Seltos, while others from its cousin Venue. Both of which help Sonet showcase some segment-first features. The compact SUV comes with a large 10.25-inch HD screen on the dashboard, which looks much like the Seltos. The Sonet also gets UVO connectivity options. Apart from the usual AV duties, it puts out live traffic information and will get Over-The-Air (OTA) map updates. Apart from this, there is also a wireless smartphone charger with cooling function and an air purifier with virus protect technology at the rear end. Also seen is a 7-speaker Bose sound system and ventilated front seats for both driver and front passenger. The Sonet also gets a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and cruise control. However, it does miss out on 360-degree camera though. But, a one-touch sunroof is also included in the package to make the whole package more tasteful.

Safety

On the safety front, both Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue are well equipped, with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors as standard on all variants. On the top-end variants, you also get six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM). However, the place where Sonet leads is the additional feature of brake assist.

Kia Sonet Colour options

The Sonet will be made available in 11 colour options, which include Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl, Beige Gold with Aurora Black Pearl as the dual-tone options and Glacier White Pearl, Steel Silver, Gravity Grey, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Intelligency Blue, Beige Gold, and Clear White, as the plain colour options.

3 Dual-tone colour options