TVS Jupiter ZX Disc With New Fuel-Saving ‘intelliGO’ Technology Launched

One of the most popular 110cc scooters on sale in India, the TVS Jupiter is the first product from the maker to benefit from its new ‘intelliGO’ technology. The technology aims at providing comfortable, convenient and an environment-friendly ride experience to TVS Motor Company customers. TVS Jupiter ZX Disc with TVS intelliGO is priced at Rs. 72,347 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and available in the colour selection of Starlight Blue and Royal Wine.

The new tech enhances riding comfort, mileage and reduces emissions by intelligently switching off the engine during long idling like traffic signals and other transient stops. The vehicle is ready to go by a simple throttle rev which enhances convenience. The technology also helps avoid fuel wastage during these stops and reduces emissions. TVS IntelliGo technology will debut on TVS Jupiter, thus making it the first 110cc scooter in the industry to come with this technology.

The TVS Jupiter is equipped with Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology which delivers 15% better mileage, better startability, refinement, and durability, compared to the older version. The scooter offers an LED headlamp, 2-litre glove box, mobile charger, 21-litre storage and adjustable shock absorbers.

Commenting on this new introduction, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Motor Company has been at the forefront of introducing technological advancements backed by customer insight. TVS intelliGO is a testimony to our philosophy of listening to our customers, understanding their needs, and innovating our products to provide an unmatched product experience. This intelligent Stop & Go technology is significant for our consumers through its dual impact of reducing fuel costs and emissions. The technology facilitates a comfortable riding experience for our customers, along with reducing emissions. TVS intelliGO will debut on our flagship scooter brand – TVS Jupiter. We are confident that the discerning TVS Jupiter customers will find immense value in this innovation.”