TVS Hikes Prices Of All BS6 Compliant Scooters

TVS Motor Company has hiked the prices of almost all its offerings in the Indian market. This could probably be due to the weakening exchange rate as well as the COVID-19 losses. The Hosur-based company has silently increased the prices on all its BS6 compliant scooters. All the scooters have witnessed a price hike in the range of Rs 650-2500.

TVS Motor Company officially has refused to comment on the price hike. Since production, as well as dealerships, are resuming business as usual, these prices will be effective from June 1.

Ntorq Price Hike

The first in line is the performance oriented Maxi scooter NTorq which has received a fresh hike of Rs 910. The entry-level drum brake variant of the BS6 NTorq 125 was earlier priced at Rs 65,975, while the disc variant was retailed at Rs 69,975. On the other hand, the range topping Race Edition trim was offered at a starting price of Rs 72,455 (all prices, ex-showroom). Now, TVS has introduced a Rs 910 price hike across all three variants of the scooter. TVS updated its flagship NTorq 125 scooter to comply with the stringent BS6 emission norms back in February this year, and the transition brought along a price hike ranging up to Rs 9,980 along with it.

Jupiter Price Hike

Next in line is the TVS Jupiter which has also received a minor hike of Rs 651, with prices beginning from Rs 62,062(ex-showroom). The TVS Jupiter was recently updated to meet the BS6 emission norms and is sold in three variants: ‘Standard’, ‘ZX’ and ‘Classic’. The Standard and the ZX variants have received a price increase of Rs 613 and the ZX variant now retails at a starting price of Rs 64,062. The price for the top-trim TVS Jupiter Classic has been increased by Rs 651 and now costs Rs 68,562. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi.

Scooty Pep+ Price Hike

As for the TVS Scooty Pep+, prices have been hiked by Rs 800, with the new cost being Rs 52,554(ex-showroom). The BS 6 compliant Scooty Pep Plus was launched in the Indian market in April at ₹51,754*. After the latest price hike, it now dearer by ₹800. The company has hiked the pricing of all three variants (Standard, Babelicious and Matte Edition) by the same amount. Apart from the new revision, there is no other change on the scooter.

In its BS6 form, the Ntorq is powered by a 124.8 cc fuel-injected single-cylinder engine that belts out 9.38 PS of maximum power at 7,000 rpm, along with 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. While the Jupiter is powered by a 110cc BS6 compliant single-cylinder petrol motor, the Scooty Pep+ is powered by a BS 6 compliant 87.8 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke air-cooled engine. The engine in the Jupiter produces a maximum power of 7.4bhp at 7000rpm and a peak torque of 8.4Nm at 5500rpm. Whereas, the unit in Scooty Pep+ is responsible for delivering 5 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 5.8 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. All the engines come hooked to a CVT gearbox with torque sensor.

TVS Motor Company is yet to launch the BS6 version of the Scooty Zest 110 which is powered by a 110cc motor. The company says the product will be launched shortly in a few days. One can expect it to also have a significant price hike on the same lines as the other scooters from the company.