Ducati Plans To Launch 11 New Bikes In 2022!

2022 has just started and Ducati is looking to start this year with a bang. Ducati is looking to launch as many as 11 bikes this year. Well, some bikes are special edition bikes while some are year updated models and some new bikes. Most of the bikes were unveiled in Ducati’s world premiere in 2022. With these multiple bike launches, Ducati will target multiple audiences which will help Ducati to strengthen its market in India. All these launches are set to take place in the first quarter.

What to expect

Ducati will start their year with the launch of Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro (a special edition revealed at the Ducati World Premiere a few months ago) which will be followed by Panigale V2 Troy Bayliss Edition (which wears a livery inspired by the 996R on which Troy Bayliss won his very first WSBK title in 2001). Booking for these two motorcycles has begun. To add to the list of launches Ducati will launch Multistrada V2 (which is an evolution of the Multistrada 950), and the Scrambler 800 Urban Motard.

The start of the second quarter will see the launch of Streetfighter V4 SP – a lightened, more hardcore version of Ducati’s meanest naked bike. Ducati will also launch the faired version, the Panigale V4 with some meaningful updates in 2022. On the other hand, the smaller sibling that is the Streetfighter V2 will make its India debut as well. Next in line is the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, a sportier take on Ducati’s flagship adventure tourer, and the XDiavel Poltrona Frau – a special edition made in collaboration with the luxury Italian furniture brand.

The second half will see the launch of the DesertX and Panigale V4 SP. The DesertX is one of the most hardcore versions of its road bike and the Panigale V4 SP is a 2022 model which is also the brand flagship bike that will be launched with new aero, suspension, and chassis geometry.

We are quite excited about the new Ducati launches in India. The new and updated models will provide consumers with a choice in the market and these bikes will be the ones to look for.