True Hero! Hero Group Pedges Rs 100 Crore Towards COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The Hero Group has pledged Rs 100 Crore as aid for the ongoing COVID-19 relief-efforts in India. Half of this sum, Rs 50 Crore, will be contributed to the PM-Cares Fund and the remaining Rs 50 crore will be spent in other relief efforts. The Hero Group (BML Munjal family) companies contributing to this fund include Hero MotoCorp, Hero FinCorp, Hero Future Energies, Rockman Industries and Hero Electronix. Hero Enterprise and AG Industries have also contributed to this fund.

Dr. Pawan Munjal said, “Our country, and indeed the entire world, is currently facing an unprecedented challenge in the form of COVID-19. In such critical times, it is of utmost importance and urgency that we all come together and support the marginalized sections of the society, along with those who are in dire conditions. In the extended Hero family, we are humbled in making this contribution, partially to the PM-Cares Fund and remaining towards relief efforts through other channels. I also urge the citizens of our country to support the Hon’ble Prime Minister and local authorities by staying home and help in stopping the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.”

Company Initiative BML Munjal University At Dharuhera in Haryana has offered its 2000-bed hostel for use as an isolation & treatment ward by the local health department. Hero Future Energies, one of the country’s leading companies in the wind and solar energy sector is distributing food items & hygiene kits to people spread across 150 villages around its project sites

Hero FinCorp will offer a special subsidized product to the customers impacted by COVID-19 in order to help small businesses with working capital & retail customers with their daily needs. The SME product has been designed to help re-start their businesses and stabilize their cash flows. Repayment will be structured to suit the customers’ ability.

Hero MotoCorp will distribute masks, sanitizers, gloves and 100 ventilators to hospitals and health departments for necessary use. Hero MotoCorp has also offered to donate more than 60 motorcycles to the health departments in the rural areas in various states. The motorcycles – having undergone the necessary modifications – can be used as mobile ambulances

Hero MotoCorp – the flagship company of the Pawan Munjal-led Hero Group – is distributing more than 10,000 meals to daily wage workers, stranded laborers and homeless families in several areas of Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

These meals are being prepared in safe and hygienic conditions by the kitchen staff at the Company’s manufacturing facilities in Gurgaon and Dharuhera in Haryana; Neemrana in Rajasthan; Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Halol in Gujarat and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh and the Company’s R&D facility – the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur. These meals are being distributed under the direct supervision of the local police departments and government authorities.

Hero MotoCorp is also providing food packets at shelter homes, especially for the most vulnerable in society – children, the elderly and those struggling with illness. These meals are being distributed with the help of NGOs – ‘Akshay Patra’ in Jaipur and ‘Wishes and Blessing’ in Delhi.

Recognizing that the immediate needs of communities, Hero MotoCorp is also distributing 2,500 ration kits for the families in Delhi, Maharashtra and Kerala.