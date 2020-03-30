IIT Delhi students’ Alumnus Starts a Free Online Learning Portal

Due to the widespread outbreak and transmission of Coronavirus (Covid-19) governments all around the world have been forced to close all educational institutions in an attempt to contain the global pandemic. This has made it impossible for teaching and learning to take place, as usual, and has reinforced the need for a proper system of e-learning in place that can be used to carry out proper learning. As many students were left with no other way but to self-study, doubts and difficulties arose which could not be resolved without help from the teachers or mentors.

Thus, in order to help students and teachers with their academics, IIT Delhi students and alumni have come up with a free teaching portal. Intellify, the education initiative of Solve- started by the students and alumni of IIT Delhi along with NSS, IIT Delhi- recently launched an online platform for teachers and students to facilitate learning. The endeavour was a result of the realisation that the Coronavirus outbreak and the resultant lockdown of the entire nation was negatively affecting the education system of the country by confining everyone to their homes and thus preventing the classes from being conducted.

The need for a proper system of e-learning was realised and this has now been developed and made accessible to all by Intellify. One simply needs to visit the website www.intellify.in and register oneself to make use of the learning facilities provided. As an organisation, we have already helped more than 1500 teachers and students across over 270 schools to improve their learning experience and wish to expand this service to all those who are in need of the platform.

Initially, the organisation attempted to help those in need through WhatsApp for the transmission of educational material but soon the need for a broader network and a larger system was realised. This is precisely what intellify now offers through the class management platform that it has successfully developed. An interactive system that can be used by the teachers and students to utilise precious time by making use of the systematic learning that it enables has been created by the members of Intellify for everyone’s benefit. Tools like e-learning material in the form of abundant resources and notes, online quiz creators, etc. along with a doubt solving and discussion forum for the students and teachers are some of the features that make the platform so effective.

Apart from the economy, the academics in the entire country across every level has also taken a huge hit and faculties are worried as to how the current academic session will be completed and how the exams will be conducted. With the help of this platform, education in India could avoid the chaos and confusion that the nationwide curfew has created. While the lack of a proper communication platform for education made it difficult to carry out teaching across the country, this ingenious initiative comes as a much-required boon for the sector. Through proper utilisation of the facilities that it provides, learning can continue in an unaffected manner and so can regular tests while the students and teachers stay safe inside their homes.

It is hoped that more and more people will recognise the need of the hour and make use of this platform to promote online learning and benefit from the facilities that it provides. One can easily register themselves by visiting www.intellify.in or by calling at +919870567175