Hyundai Launches the Much Awaited 2020 Verna – Prices, Variants, Features

Hyundai has sneakily launched the new Verna in the Indian market. The Verna was supposed to set foot on our shores on 26th March, 2020 but the launch was shifted ahead because of the Coronavirus outbreak. The Sedan from the Korean manufacturer is priced at at ₹9.30 lakh* for the entry-level MT 1.5L S variant and the prices go up to ₹13.99 lakh* for the top-end 1.0L GDi SX(O) model. As we reported earlier, the bookings are already open and the token amount has been set at INR 25,000.

The new and updated Verna follows Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy and looks more fluent and sharper than before. The front end is highlighted by a newly designed grille which looks quite elegant and sporty at the same time. The headlamps are new and so are the LED units and the taillights. The front and rear bumpers are newly designed too. The side profile looks in the line with the rest of the newly launched and revealed Hyundai cars and follows the same ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language.

There are 3 engine options on offer which are as follows: The 1.5-litre MPi petrol is known to generate 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak torque and is mated with a 6-speed MT and CVT gearbox. The 1.0L turbocharged petrol churns out 120 PS and 172 Nm output, and comes paired to a 7-speed DCT. The 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine delivers 115 PS and 250 Nm, and comes with transmission options of 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

As expected from the Korean manufacturer, they have loaded the cabin with features and technology. The most prominent upgrade being the introduction of an all new digital instrument cluster with a 4.2 inch TFT screen which will display all the relevant information and then some more. The front seats are ventilated which will surely increase the convenience and comfort factor of the driver and the passenger. Some other noteworthy features include Digital Cluster, Twin Tip Muffler design, Smart Trunk, Emergency Stop Signal, Wireless Charger, ECO coating, Luggage Net & Hooks, Rear USB Charger and Arkamys Premium Sound.

The new and updated Hyundai Verna will go head to head with the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid. We hope that we get to drive it soon after the lockdown comes to an end. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the prices according to the variants:

2020 Verna Petrol:

-2020 Verna 1.5L Petrol 6-MT S – Rs 9.30 lakh

– 2020 Verna 1.5L Petrol 6-MT SX – Rs 10.70 lakh

– 2020 Verna 1.5L Petrol iVT SX – Rs 11.95 lakh

– 2020 Verna 1.5L Petrol 6-MT SX(O) – Rs 12.59 lakh

– 2020 Verna 1.5L Petrol iVT SX(O) – Rs 13.84 lakh

– 2020 Verna 1.0L Turbo GDi Petrol 7-DCT SX(O) – Rs 13.99 lakh

2020 Verna Diesel:

– 2020 Verna 1.5L Diesel 6-MT S+ – Rs 10.65 lakh

– 2020 Verna 1.5L Diesel 6-MT SX – Rs 12.05 lakh

– 2020 Verna 1.5L Diesel 6-AT SX – Rs 13.20 lakh

– 2020 Verna 1.5L Diesel 6-MT SX(O) – Rs 13.94 lakh

– 2020 Verna 1.5L Diesel 6-AT SX(O) – Rs 15.09 lakh