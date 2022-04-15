Trouve Motor Teases New H2 Maxi Scooter!

Trouve Motors, a manufacturer of electric cars and motorcycles, has teased its H2 Maxi Scooter. The brand is in the process of raising USD 3 million and seeking dealership collaboration with Indian and international players. The production will soon kickstart and the vehicles are likely to hit the market by 2023. Speaking of the H2 Maxiscooter, the scooter is completely designed in India at Trouve’s R&D facility in Bangalore. Let’s see what we can expect from it:

What to expect

Going by the teaser, it gets a radical styling. It gets green pinstripe accents and an exposed carbon fiber finish. The footwell is split in two by the floor console with the front wheel tucked into the front half of the scooter. The Maxi-Scooter gets a stepped seat to ensure comfort for the pillion. Other details include an LED headlamp and a large wind deflector. The LED tail lamps and turn indicators are set lower down. In terms of features, Trouve says that the H2 will come with 4G connectivity and in-built Google which will enable connected features for the users.

The scooter comes with 14-inch wheels and braking duties are taken care of by disc brakes with 2 piston calipers. Suspension duties are handled by an upside-down fork at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. The scooter is powered by a liquid-cooled electric motor that produces 10.6 bhp of peak power and 6.4 bhp of continuous power. The motor is paired with a single-speed gearbox that drives the rear wheels via a belt system. The Maxi-Scooter is claimed to deliver a range between 130-230km on a full charge. Pre-bookings for the H2 will start in August and the scooter is expected to hit the roads in the first half of 2023.

Official statement

Arun Sunny, Founder of Trouve Motor said, “The electric 2-wheeler segment in India has exponentially grown in the last few years. In 2021 alone, it recorded a staggering 132% growth, indicating that 2022 will be even better. And with the launch of our electric maxi-scooters, we not only aim to contribute to this growth trajectory but also strive to further revolutionize this space by bringing more innovation.”