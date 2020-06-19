2020 Triumph Tiger 900: Variants Explained

Triumph has finally launched the Tiger 900 range in India. The Tiger 900 is a significant upgrade over the model it replaces. Tiger 800 redefined the middleweight ADV-tourer segment in India and the Tiger 900 is looking forward to cash on the image built by its predecessor. The Tiger 800 was so good at what it did that the only major gripe we had was with its confusing nomenclature. Gone are the XR, XCA, XCX, XRX and the likes. The new Tiger 900 has improved in that department too and now comes with easier to understand names.

Internationally, the Tiger 900 is available in a total of six variants out of which three have been launched in India: the road-biased Tiger 900 GT, the off-road spec Tiger 900 Rally and the top-of-the-line Tiger 900 Rally Pro. The names might not be that confusing but still, there are major differences which outline the variants.

The similarities

We will get done with the similarities first. The first major change is the powertrain itself. Triumph revised the engine on the Tiger 800 and increased its displacement to 888cc while also changing the firing order to 1-3-2 which produces a distinct sound, along with a twin-cylinder-like character in the lower rev range. The inline-triple motor is good for 95.2PS at 8,750rpm and 87Nm of torque at 7,250rpm. Despite the increase in displacement, the new engine weighs 2.5 kgs lighter than the Tiger 800.

Then there’s the new design language. It retains the same silhouette of the Tiger 800 but has become leaner. While some people still consider that the Tiger 800 looked better but the Tiger 900 looks more purpose-built with rally-inspired headlamps. The chassis has been updated too and the all-new motorcycle is based on a lightweight steel trellis frame and aluminium rear sub-frame which makes it 5 kg lighter than its predecessor. Reduction in overall weight and the increase in displacement will make it a hoot to ride, whether there are roads or no roads.

Tiger 900 GT

Now that we are done with the similarities, let’s get down to business. The Tiger 900 GT serves as the road-biased variant and the range starter. If you are into touring and not much into trail hunting, the Tiger 900 GT makes absolute sense. It gets road-biased tyres, a 19-inch front wheel accompanied with a 17-inch rear wheel. Instead of spoked rims, it gets alloys. While you can’t go all maniac with the GT off the road, it will handle better on the road as compared to its rally cousins. The suspension duties are handled by 45 mm Marzocchi USD forks and Marzocchi mono shock. The forks are adjustable for rebound and compression damping. The seat height stands at 810-830 mm.

If you are thinking that the base GT lacks the comprehensive set of electronics, you are in for a surprise. It gets cornering ABS and traction control, four riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport, and Off-Road), cruise control, heated grips, and a 7-inch TFT screen. In other markets, Triumph also sells the GT Low variant too, which is essentially the GT but with low saddle height. It would have proved to be a boon for shorter riders who want to get an ADV-tourer but are intimidated by their seat height. Triumph also has a GT Pro version on sale in other markets which is also the only Tiger to feature electronically adjustable suspension.

Tiger 900 Rally

As the name suggests, it is an off-road biased variant and features mechanical changes to make it more capable off the road. To take on the nasty trails, it gets spoked-rims wrapped by Pirelli Scorpion Rally tyres. It also gets a bigger 21-inch wheel up front. It translates to a higher seat height too. The suspension duties are handled by adjustable Showa suspension. While the monoshock is adjustable for preload and rebound, the 45 mm USD fork is adjustable for preload, rebound, and compression damping as well. It gets way more suspension travel (240 mm at the front, and 230 mm at the rear) as compared to the road-biased GT version. The seat height of the Rally stands at 850-870 mm. All the other features are similar to the GT as it also gets cornering ABS, traction control four riding modes and the 7-inch TFT screen.

Tiger 900 Rally Pro

Tiger 900 Rally Pro is the top-of-the-line variant in the range. It shares all the mechanicals with the Tiger 900 but comes with some extra goodies. For instance, it comes with six riding modes instead of four: Rain, Road, Sport, Rider, Off-road, and Off-road Pro. Reports suggest that the Off-road pro mode transforms the Tiger 900 Rally Pro into an entirely different beast altogether, off the road. It also gets My Triumph connectivity system for telephony, turn-by-turn navigation, music, and controlling GoPro equipment. Other additional features include a tyre pressure monitoring system, heated rider and pillion seats, and LED fog lamps.

The Tiger 900 GT is priced at INR 13.7 Lakh while the Rally and the Rally pro are priced at INR 14.35 Lakh and INR 15.50 Lakh, respectively.