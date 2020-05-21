BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR Launched! Prices Start At INR 9.90 Lakh

BMW Motorrad India has launched their two new middleweight motorcycles F 900 R and F 900 XR. The F 900 R is available in just one trim and is priced at INR 9.90 Lakh while they are offering the F 900 XR in two variants, F 900 XR Standard costs Rs. 10.50 lakh and the F 900 XR Pro has been priced at Rs. 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This ’Dynamic-duo’ is BMW’s attempt in making their presence felt in the middleweight segment which is currently ruled by the likes of Kawasaki and Triumph. The F 900 R is a naked roadster while the F 900 XR is a sports tourer.

Both motorcycles were unveiled at EICMA 2019 and are based on the F 850 GS’ engine. Both share the same 895cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine makes 105 bhp at 8,500 rpm, with peak torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Both motorcycles feature all-LED headlamps along with a Bluetooth-enabled, fully coloured instrument cluster. Additional features include keyless ignition, cornering ABS, semi-active suspension and more.

At the front, the motorcycles get 43 mm gold-finished upside-down forks along with a 17-inch die-cast Aluminium wheel wrapped in 120/70 XR 17 rubber, while a hydraulically adjustable monoshock setup, as well as a 17-inch die-cast Aluminium wheel wrapped in thicker 180/55 ZR 17 rubber, has been fitted at the rear.

The F 900 XR gets longer travel suspension setup which includes 43 mm inverted forks with 170 mm front wheel travel. The all-new BMW F 900 XR Pro variant offers additional features such as Cruise Control, Gear Shift Assist Pro and the class-leading Dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment) which allows riders to switch between suspension settings while riding.

They might share the same cycle parts and the engine too but they are vastly different in their approach. While the F 900 XR gets a half fairing and twin headlight setup, staying true to its Sports tourer demeanour, the F 900 R is a full-blown naked roadster. The F 900 R will lock horns with the Kawasaki Z900, Triumph Street Triple RS and the Ducati Monster 821 while the F 900 XR will take on the Ducati Multistrada 950, and the Kawasaki Versys 1000.