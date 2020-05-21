BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR Launched! Prices Start At INR 9.90 Lakh

Trending: 
BMW Motorrad India has finally launched its two new middleweight motorcycles: the naked roadster F 900 R and the sports tourer F 900 XR. They both share the same engine and some cycle parts.

BMW Motorrad India has launched their two new middleweight motorcycles F 900 R and F 900 XR. The F 900 R is available in just one trim and is priced at INR 9.90 Lakh while they are offering the F 900 XR in two variants, F 900 XR Standard costs Rs. 10.50 lakh and the F 900 XR Pro has been priced at Rs. 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This ’Dynamic-duo’ is BMW’s attempt in making their presence felt in the middleweight segment which is currently ruled by the likes of Kawasaki and Triumph. The F 900 R is a naked roadster while the F 900 XR is a sports tourer.

Both motorcycles were unveiled at EICMA 2019 and are based on the F 850 GS’ engine. Both share the same 895cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine makes 105 bhp at 8,500 rpm, with peak torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Both motorcycles feature all-LED headlamps along with a Bluetooth-enabled, fully coloured instrument cluster. Additional features include keyless ignition, cornering ABS, semi-active suspension and more.

BMW F 900 R and F 900 XR

At the front, the motorcycles get 43 mm gold-finished upside-down forks along with a 17-inch die-cast Aluminium wheel wrapped in 120/70 XR 17 rubber, while a hydraulically adjustable monoshock setup, as well as a 17-inch die-cast Aluminium wheel wrapped in thicker 180/55 ZR 17 rubber, has been fitted at the rear.

BMW F 900 XR

The F 900 XR gets longer travel suspension setup which includes 43 mm inverted forks with 170 mm front wheel travel. The all-new BMW F 900 XR Pro variant offers additional features such as Cruise Control, Gear Shift Assist Pro and the class-leading Dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment) which allows riders to switch between suspension settings while riding.

BMW F 900 R (1)

They might share the same cycle parts and the engine too but they are vastly different in their approach. While the F 900 XR gets a half fairing and twin headlight setup, staying true to its Sports tourer demeanour, the F 900 R is a full-blown naked roadster. The F 900 R will lock horns with the Kawasaki Z900, Triumph Street Triple RS and the Ducati Monster 821 while the F 900 XR will take on the Ducati Multistrada 950, and the Kawasaki Versys 1000.

