Triumph India Offers Benefits Of Up To INR 1.59 Lakh On The Street Triple RS

The Triumph Street Triple RS is an accomplished street fighter motorcycle which is popular for offering top hardware, sweet handling and a powerful but rider-friendly 3-cylinder engine. A new 2020 model has just been revealed internationally and will go on sale in India, some time next year. However, the current-gen bike isn’t a slouch or a shortchange in return for your money either and Triumph India is further sweetening the deal with a festive offer.

The British brand is offering festive benefits of up to INR 1.59 lakh on the Street Triple RS. Looking to clear the current-gen, BS-IV stock before the new BS-VI model is introduced next year, the brand’s dealerships can be approached for more details about this offer. Also available in a base ‘S’ variant, the range-topping Street Triple RS is powered by a 765 cc inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12-valve, DOHC motor which churns out 123 PS of maximum power at 11,700 rpm and 77 Nm of peak torque at 10,800 rpm. In comparison, the S variant makes 113 PS of power at 11,250 rpm and 73 Nm of peak torque at 10,421 rpm from the same motor.

The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox which works with an assist and a slipper clutch. The premium hardware list includes Showa 41 mm upside down big piston forks (BPF) at the front and Ohlins STX40 monoshock at the back – both adjustable. Braking tasks are handled by twin 310 mm floating discs with Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc callipers at the front and a single 220 mm fixed disc with Brembo single-piston sliding caliper at the back.

In comparison, the 2020 variant of the bike gets a Moto2-derived engine which delivers a meatier mid range, however, peak power output on the Euro-V model stays at 123 PS, while the maximum torque is higher than the current model (79 Nm vs 77 Nm). It also gets some styling updates which are rather subtle and the motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox which comes with new quickshifter. Upgrades on the body panels include an updated flyscreen above the LED headlights, a set of updated side panels, a new rear unit, redesigned air intake, stylish seat cowl and a new sharper belly pan which contributes to the mean and sporty look of the bike. The new Street Triple also features a new exhaust pipe with a carbon fibre finish.