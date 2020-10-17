Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Available With Benefits Of Up To INR 1,10,000

Triumph Motorcycles entered the Indian market riding in on their modern-retro motorcycles. The Bonneville series reeked of old-school charm and packed modern-day electronics which appealed to a wide variety of riders ranging from veterans to young motorcycle enthusiasts who wanted a taste of all-things old-school. The Bonneville Speedmaster lies in the upper spectrum of the Bonneville range and comes with a sticker price of INR 11.33 Lakh. If you are planning to include this British iconic motorcycle, now is the best time!

More details

Triumph Motorcycles India took it to their Instagram channel to announce special offers for the Bonneville Speedmaster. We expect that this is just a start because the festive season is almost here and it won’t be surprising to see more attractive offers in the coming days.

Currently, Triumph is offering the Bonneville Speedmaster at an attractive EMI scheme of just INR 17,999 per month. This will make the buying process much easier for those people who have been wanting to own the Speedmaster but can’t afford heavy EMIs. Not only this, Triumph is also offering exchange and upgrade benefits up to INR 110,000. These are limited-period offers so if you want to avail these benefits, the clock is ticking.

Specifications

Apart from the BS6 compliant powertrain, the Speedmaster has remained exactly the same before. It has received a new paint scheme though, in the form of a new Cobalt Blue with Jet Black colour. Apart from this newly-added colour, the colour palette of the Speedmaster also includes a Jet Black option and a dual-tone Fusion White and Black with a handpainted golden pinstripe on the tank. The motorcycle continues to use Triumph’s 1200cc liquid-cooled, 8-valve, 270° crank angle parallel-twin engine which is tuned to deliver 76bhp at 6100rpm and 106Nm at 4000rpm.

The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and features a torque-assist clutch. The motorcycle comes equipped with Ride-by-Wire and features two riding modes: Rain and Road. It also comes equipped with split seat setup, twin disc brakes at the front, full LED headlight with DRLs, LED taillight, LED blinkers and number plate light. The motorcycle also features a 12-litre fuel tank and rides on 16-inch 32 spoke wire wheels. Stopping power is provided by 310mm twin disc with Brembo calipers upfront and a 255mm single disc with Nissin caliper at the rear.

Triumph Trident

In other related news, the British bike maker recently released a new set of images of the Trident. The upcoming motorcycle was showcased in its final stage of testing, and were taken in and around the Triumph headquarters in Hinckley. The motorcycle will arrive at the dealerships next spring at a price the manufacturer said “represents great value”, with a “full reveal” to follow in the coming weeks.

The motorcycle caters to the roadster class and Triumph is eyeing to steal some attention from the likes of Kawasaki Z650, Honda CB650R and the Yamaha MT-07. The Trident will sit below the Street Triple family. Triumph has also revealed that it is going to be priced aggressively in order to appeal to a large number of motorcyclists who want to get themselves a not-too-racetrack-oriented middleweight machine.