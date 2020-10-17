Royal Enfield ‘Build Train Race’ Program Phase 2 Announced

The last few years have witnessed Royal Enfield foraying exploring different dimensions of motorcycling. Royal Enfield has already registered its name in American Flat Track Racing and has been garnering accolades from the British people as well. It wouldn’t be wrong if we said that Royal Enfield has increased its focus on the international markets by manifolds in the past few years. Continuing its streak, Royal Enfield has announced the second phase of the Build Train Race (BTR) program.

It all started with Flat Trackers but now RE is moving to the tarmac as well. In the second phase, however, RE will now seek out female motorcyclists to go road racing on Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 motorcycles.

The name of the program ‘Build Train Race’ itself gives away what is it all about. As we mentioned earlier, four women will be handpicked by Royal Enfield for the second phase of the program and will be selected via video. For those interested in the program, Royal Enfield has announced an online video interview on the Royal Enfield North America website. Professional road racer and current BTR flat track participant Melissa Paris will be mentoring participants in the program, throughout every phase of development. Once selected, the participants will have several months and a small budget to convert a Continental GT 650 Twin into road racing trim. Paris will provide valuable insights during the build process. Entries for participants have already opened on October 14, 2020 and the last date for entries is December 1, 2020.

A panel of judges including Paris, Royal Enfield Americas’ Head of Marketing Breeann Poland, and racer/journalist Anne Roberts will select the first-ever BTR road race participant roster. “Building upon the success of the initial BUILD TRAIN RACE program, we decided to carry the momentum into the road racing segment, ” said Royal Enfield Americas Head of Marketing Breeann Poland. “This is a unique opportunity for women interested in getting into road racing and to make a name for themselves in a national racing program. Working with a world-class racer like Melissa Paris is not an opportunity that comes along often. The ladies will also be some of the first people to road race the Continental GT 650 platform, so the motorcycling world will be watching.”

Most Royal Enfield owners take the customisation route when they feel the need for a machine which stands out among the rest of the thumpers. Goes without saying, this need created the space for countless accessories and custom builders to enter the picture and satiate the requirements of many. Royal Enfield recently announced the roll-out of a first-of-its-kind motorcycle personalization service – The Royal Enfield Make-It-Yours – MiY. With this new initiative, consumers can now choose to personalize and accessorize their motorcycles, right at the time of purchase.

Enabled via an all-new App-based, 3-D Configurator, MiY will allow consumers access to thousands of possible combinations in personalization options with a choice of colourways, trims, and graphics, as well as genuine motorcycle accessories, right at the time of motorcycle booking. Once customers place the booking via the App, they will also get visibility of the delivery timeline of their motorcycle.