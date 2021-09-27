Toyota Yaris Gets Discontinued In India

Toyota has announced that it will be discontinuing the Yaris after being on sale for nearly three years. The mid-size sedan was launched at ₹8.75 lakhs ex-showroom back in 2018. The Toyota Yaris went up against the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Official statement

Toyota announced, “Toyota Kirloskar Motor announces the discontinuation of Yaris in India with effect from 27th Sep 2021. This move is a part of Toyota’s product strategy to continue to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the customer through enhanced technologies and product offerings. In every sense, the Yaris is truly a top-class, versatile sedan. Ever since its India debut, the Yaris built on Toyota’s QDR philosophy, won the hearts of the customers with its stunning style & design, leading features, low maintenance cost, and unmatchable drivability, thus creating a unique ownership experience. We thank all our customers for their support and for placing their trust in the brand. We would like to continue to serve such customers with other current offerings and preparations are underway to launch new Toyota models in the coming new year 2022″. The company also assured that the current Yaris customers will be supported through Toyota’s service network and also have parts available for a minimum of the next 10 years.

Toyota Yaris: a quick recap

The Toyota Yaris is powered by a 1.5-liter 4 Cylinder, 16 Valve Dual VVT-i petrol engine which churns out 107 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm at 4,200 rpm. This engine is coupled with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-step Super CVT-i unit. The ARAI-rated fuel efficiency figure of the engine stands at 17.1 kmpl. The sedan comes with a bunch of smart features like projector headlamps, LED DRLs, alloy wheels, dual-tone interiors, and fabric (optional leather) upholstered seats.

The safety feature list is equally abundant with seven 7 airbags (3 on Optional trims), ABS, EBD, and Brake Assist, as well as solar energy-absorbing front windshield with infrared cut-off. Also included in the safety list are features such as tire pressure monitoring system, vehicle stability control (VSC), disc brakes on all four wheels, reverse parking camera, hill start assist control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and cruise control.