Tata Safari Gets Updated With New Features

We recently checked out the Tata Safari Gold edition which was not only a fancier-looking Safari but also a feature-loaded one with many new features. Of course, it was only a matter of time before the standard Safari got the features from the Gold edition and Tata has just done that now. The XT and XZ variants of the Tata Safari now get new features so let’s take a look at the updated features list:

What more do you get?

The XT and the XTA variants now get an in-built air purifier. The XZ and XZA variants get an air purifier, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, and wireless charging. The rest of the features remain unchanged throughout the range. One thing to note is that the Safari range doesn’t get the first and second-row ventilated seats that the Gold edition gets. Prices for the updated variants have been hiked by ₹7,000-₹12,000.

Tata Safari: a quick recap

Tata had launched the new 2021 Safari in India at a starting price of INR 14.69 Lakh (ex-showroom). The SAfari is available in six trims namely – XE, XM, XT, XT+, XZ, and XZ+. The Impact 2.0 design language of the new Safari has proven to be reliable and safe. The Safari’s tall stance has been enhanced in the new avatar like the elegant grille, the stepped roof, and the tailgate has been given some cool finishes. A strong stance, wheel arches, and some accenting of chrome give the new Safari a good look. The interior of the Safari has an Oyster White interior theme, paired with an Ash Wood dashboard.

The grille is similar to the Harrier but is all chrome on the Safari instead of the piano black finish on the Harrier. Available in 6/7 seat configurations, the Tata Safari fights for its place with the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar and the MG Hector Plus. Mechanically, the Safari is powered by the same 2.0L fiat sourced 4 cylinder Kyrotec turbo diesel engine which puts out 170PS of peak power and 350Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox unit. It shares its platform and architecture with the Harrier is 63mm longer and 80mm taller than the Harrier