Toyota To Focus On Hybrid Powertrains For Future Offerings

With an increasing focus on being environmentally friendly, carmakers are introducing newer and greener powertrains such as CNG, mild hybrid, and EVs. Toyota is known for self-charging hybrid powertrains around the world and it is now set to bring them to India. The brand has introduced its ‘Hum Hai Hybrid’ campaign which focuses on hybrids and their advantages. Toyota’s upcoming D22 crossover will feature a hybrid powertrain and we expect it to be launched soon.

Toyota D22 crossover: what to expect

The Urban Cruiser and Glanza were the first products to launch in India under the global collaboration between Maruti and Toyota. These cars didn’t feature many changes over their Maruti counterparts. Now, the mid-size SUVs will have a completely different identity with their unique design and character. Additionally, Toyota will take charge of the project as opposed to Maruti this time around. The new SUVs will be built at Toyota’s plant in Karnataka and the platform and powertrains will be derived from Toyota’s existing portfolio as well.

The Toyota SUV is codenamed D22 whereas the Maruti will be named YFG. The platform will be the modular platform named DNGA which is used by Toyota for other developing markets. In terms of design, both have a crossover-ish look to them. The Toyota gets split LED headlamps which will be joined by a thick chrome strip in the middle. The lower half will feature a large honeycomb grille. The front will be unmistakable Toyota with inspiration drawn from other SUVs such as the RAV4.

The side will feature 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Both the SUVs will have a healthy ground clearance of more than 180mm and expect usual SUV styling bits such as skid plates for both. The interiors will get a ton of equipment such as connected car tech, 360-degree parking camera, smartphone connectivity, cruise control, auto-folding mirrors, auto-dimming IRVM, wireless charging, auto headlamps, and automatic climate control to name a few. Both the SUVs will draw power from a strong hybrid motor which will enable them to run on electric power alone for short distances. Expect an option of manual and automatic transmissions.