Hyundai has been in the headlines in India for quite some time. From the much-awaited Bayon SUV to the possible arrival of its luxury brand Genesis, the company has several plans for the Indian market. Its broader strategy also includes introducing 26 new models and updates by 2030. Now, another update has emerged from South Korea, where a heavily camouflaged Hyundai SUV has been spotted during testing.
The new SUV is believed to carry the internal codename NI1i and could be developed for India. It is expected to sit above the Alcazar in Hyundai’s product range and take on models such as the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Safari and Mahindra Scorpio N. The new model could reach Indian showrooms by late 2027.
A Mysterious SUV Spotted With an India Connection
The test vehicle was spotted on a car transporter in South Korea. Although most of its body was covered, a few details have attracted attention.
The prototype carries an HEV sticker, which is used by Hyundai to identify its hybrid vehicles. Its chassis number also begins with KMH, the manufacturer code used by Hyundai Motor Company.
Another interesting detail is its tyre setup. The SUV was spotted running on 245/60 R18 JK Tyres, an Indian tyre manufacturer’s product. This has added to speculation that the vehicle is being developed with the Indian market in mind.
The internal codename NI1i is also believed to carry an India-specific reference, with the final ‘i’ understood to represent India.
Boxy Styling and Large 18-Inch Wheels
Despite the heavy camouflage, the test vehicle gives a few clues about its design. It has a tall and upright body, squared-off wheel arches and a nearly vertical tailgate. The large rectangular outside rear-view mirrors and thick black cladding also give it a strong SUV appearance.
Some visible design details include:
- Tall and upright body proportions
- Squared wheel arches with black cladding
- Large rectangular ORVMs
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- 245/60 R18 JK Tyres
- Near-vertical rear tailgate
The camouflage hides most of the exterior details, so the final design is still unknown. However, the overall shape suggests a large family SUV rather than a conventional urban crossover.
Petrol Hybrid Powertrain Expected
The HEV marking on the prototype suggests that Hyundai is testing a petrol-hybrid version of the SUV. It could become the company’s first locally manufactured strong-hybrid SUV for India.
The exact engine and motor specifications have not been confirmed. However, reports suggest that Hyundai could use its existing 1.6-litre turbo-petrol hybrid technology.
The same engine setup is offered in some of Hyundai Motor Group’s international models. In the reported configuration, the petrol engine produces 180 PS and 265 Nm, while the electric motor adds 65 PS and 264 Nm.
Other expected powertrain details include:
- 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine
- Hybrid electric motor
- 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox
- Possible front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options
A 2.2-litre diesel engine has also been mentioned in reports, although there is no official confirmation that Hyundai will offer it with this SUV.
Where Will It Fit in Hyundai’s India Lineup?
The upcoming NI1i is expected to sit above the Alcazar and fill the gap left by the Tucson, which has been discontinued in India.
Hyundai had previously indicated plans to develop a new three-row SUV at its Talegaon facility in Maharashtra. The plant currently manufactures the Venue for domestic and international markets.
The new SUV could compete with several established models, including:
|Expected rival
|Manufacturer
|XUV 7XO
|Mahindra
|Safari
|Tata Motors
|Scorpio N
|Mahindra
|Hector Tomahawk PHEV
|MG (potential rival)
Unlike the Fortuner and Scorpio N, which use body-on-frame construction, the Hyundai SUV is expected to get a monocoque platform. This should make it more suitable for regular road use, with better ride comfort and fuel efficiency.
Expected India Launch
Hyundai has not announced the official name, specifications or launch timeline of the NI1i. More details are expected as testing progresses. If the current reports are accurate, the new premium SUV could make its India debut by late 2027.
Image Sources – Autospy.net & Healer TV