Harley Davidson Reveals Its Plans For 2022!

Harley-Davidson today revealed a portion of its 2022 motorcycle lineup and announced these bikes are arriving at authorized US Harley-Davidson dealerships starting now onwards. Other dealers around the world will be receiving these bikes in the coming weeks, with additional new motorcycle models to be unveiled later this month. Additional all-new models will be introduced on January 26 at the World Premiere Event. The updated 2022 Harley-Davidson models are as follows:

Sportster S

Under the sports category is the Sportster S model. This bike gets the Revolution Max 1250T powertrain. It is powered by a 1252cc V-Twin, liquid-cooled engine with DOHC and VVA this unit puts out 121HP of power and 125Nm of torque. The braking duties are performed by discs at both ends, with Brembo radial mono-block four-piston calipers. The Sportster S also features a host of present-day tech. The bike comes with a 4-inch TFT display, with Bluetooth Connectivity and Moving Maps Navigation.

Pan America 1250

2022 lineup also consists of Pan America 1250 which is an Adventure tourer bike. Talking about Pan America, it is the brand’s first ADV-tourer and is priced at INR 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is an all-new Revolution Max 1250 engine, a liquid-cooled V-Twin that makes 150PS of power at 9,000rpm and generates 128Nm of torque at 6,750rpm, mated to a six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch.

Heritage Classic 114

Harly Davidson will also offer cruiser bikes which include models like Heritage Classic 114 which offers offered a new Chrome trim option for the rider who prefers a brighter look. The Black trim version of the Heritage Classic 114 model features several new styling elements. The powertrain is finished with Wrinkle Black upper rocker covers, camshaft cover, transmission cover, and primary cover, with contrasting Gloss Black lower rocker covers. Trim details include a Gloss Black rear lightbar, windshield brackets, front lightbar and turn signal standoffs, Black mirrors and triple clamps, Black Anodized wheel hubs and hub cap, and Matte Black exhaust shields with Chrome muffler tips. The Heritage Classic 114 model in Chrome trim is offered with Black 9-Spoke cast aluminum or Chrome Laced wheels; the Black trim version is offered with Black 9-Spoke cast aluminum or Black Laced wheels.

Fat Boy

The original fat-custom icon commands the road with a steamroller stance. For 2022 its Lakester cast aluminum wheels are re-styled with 11 turbine-like spokes and an open center, and the classic Fat Boy® model tank badge is revised and now has a single trailing “wing” while retaining the central star. The Fat Bob is an Air-Cooled, 1690cc, Twin Cam V-twin motor that is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor features Harley Davidson Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection and has a max torque figure of 135Nm.

And the rest

Apart from these popular models, Harley Davidson will also launch the Iron 883 in its blacked-out and stripped-down with a legendary profile. Other models include the forty-eight with heavy-hitting fat-tire style with an iconic peanut tank and bulldog stance. There will also be Grand American Touring Category bikes on offer which include models like Road King, Street Glide Special, and Road Glide Special.

For regular updates, follow us on Instagram here.