Toyota Suspends Production At Bidadi Plant

In the light of the recent Coronavirus outbreak, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has suspended production at their plant in Bidadi, Karnataka. This decision was taken after taking various things into consideration including safety and security of their employees, stakeholders and in consideration of those currently dealing with COVID-19 outbreak. Under the guidance and support of the relevant national and local authorities, TKM has been taking immediate and comprehensive actions necessary to prevent any spread and is also taking adequate internal precautions based on their own guidelines and standards of care.

Considering the recent developments on the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, TKM has taken certain additional measures. In view of the orders pronounced by the Government of Karnataka for all labour-intensive industries to work at 50% of their strength on alternate days. Keeping the safety of employees as the top priority, TKM has voluntarily decided to temporarily halt production in its plant in Bidadi, Karnataka till further announcement.

Moreover, TKM has also expanded ‘Work From Home’ for all its employees in its Regional SBUs (Strategic Business Units) in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bangalore. These steps have been initiated keeping in mind the safety & well-being of their employees. During these difficult times, TKM will also work towards minimizing any inconvenience being caused to its valued customers. Further, they will continue to monitor the situation and take suitable decisions accordingly.

It hasn’t happened just in India though as various car manufacturers are shutting down their manufacturing plants to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak and to keep their employees safe. Toyota, for example, has shut down its plants in North America as well. This is a very basic step which should be undertaken by all the organisations and manufacturers. In North America, Toyota has suspended production for two days and will resume again on 25th March if the situation gets better. India is going through a very critical stage and the phase that we are in is very important. We too, urge our readers to stay inside and avoid going out unnecessarily.