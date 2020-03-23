Honda Cars India Suspends Production At Greater Noida and Tapukara Plants

Honda Cars India Ltd. has announced to their associates and suppliers that production operations at both its manufacturing plants in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Tapukara, Rajasthan will be temporarily suspended from 23rd Mar till 31st Mar 2020. This step has been taken to ensure the safety and well-being of all its associates.

HCIL Associates working in corporate offices, including zonal and regional locations for all functions will primarily work from home, except for those involved in running essential services that require physical presence or minimal staffing for a few critical activities while abiding by the government regulations. The company’s leadership will closely review the situation and the next course of action will be taken accordingly. The current intention is to restart production on 1st April 2020, however, this will be dependent upon advice from Government/health authorities, and market and supply conditions.

HCIL’s risk management committee has been monitoring the situation for the last several weeks and implementing multiple preventive measures in all its office and manufacturing premises to ensure safety and well-being of all associates while increasing awareness at an individual level to help contain the spread of the virus. All Honda dealerships across India have also been asked to implement mandatory protocol while interacting with customers for prevention of the virus spread.

Mr Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India said, “In these trying times, health, safety, and well-being of our associates, their families, and the community at large is of utmost importance. We stand by them during this tough phase and urge everyone to take all possible measures to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further. Social distancing is the need of the hour. We can overcome the pandemic if we collectively show restraint, resolution, and responsibility.”

We just hope that we recover from the slump that Covid-19 has wreaked upon us. It has become a global issue with several plants and manufacturing units shutting down to comply with the circulars issued by the respective governments. Stay home and stay safe as we bring the latest news from the automotive world right on your digital screens.