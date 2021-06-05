Toyota Registers ‘Corolla Quest’ Trademark In India – What’s Cooking?

While all the manufacturers have their hands full with updating their portfolio, how can we expect Toyota to stay behind? The Japanese carmaker is busy making some moves in the Indian market. We recently reported that Toyota has registered ‘Belta’ trademark but what we have today with us is of more relevance and interest. Toyota India has gone ahead and registered the trademark ‘Corolla Quest’. The Corolla nameplate was already available in India for over 15 years, right from the early 2000s to the year 2020, after that, the luxury sedan had to be axed from the company’s portfolio.

More details

It is to be noted here that the sales of the Corolla weren’t exactly motivating and it got lost in the sea of SUVs that have taken over our streets in the past few years.

Toyota Corolla Quest details

There are certain rumours regarding the Corolla Quest. The Corolla Quest is already on sale in other international markets. Apart from the powertrain, a lot has changed on the new Corolla Quest aka Corolla Altis. The company has given the sedan an all-new front fascia with a redesigned grille, headlamps and bumpers. On the inside, the Corolla Quest features a redesigned cabin loaded with features.

This includes a large touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless smartphone connectivity, climate control, steering mounted control, rear reclining seats with armrest, a reverse parking camera and a lot more.

Currently retailed in places including South Africa, the Corolla Quest comes powered by the well-known 1.8-litre petrol motor good for 138 HP and 173 Nm of torque. Gearbox choices include a 6-speed manual and a 7-step CVT.

Could it be the rebadged Ciaz?

It is also being reported that Toyota could utilize the Corolla Quest moniker for its rumoured Ciaz-based sedan. Back in 2019, Toyota and Suzuki joined hands to develop, manufacture and share models with each other. The same collaboration has blessed the world of wheels with the Toyota Glanza and the Urban Cruiser which are based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Vitara Brezza respectively.

The word on the streets is, Toyota is gearing up to launch yet another Maruti Suzuki ‘inspired’ product and this time around, it will be based on the maker’s highly popular sedan – the Ciaz. We will have to wait for more information to flow in before we can confirm anything.