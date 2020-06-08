Toyota Land Cruiser 200 First Images Leaked, Gets A Mild Refreshed Look

The Land Cruiser is a synonymous name worldwide as an SUV. In fact, it is arguably Toyota’s most popular and reputed product by far globally. In the SUV world, it is also famously known as the SUV that doesn’t die and hence Toyota’s flagship offering the Land Cruiser 200 is all set to get a cosmetic update as seen on these leaked pictures.

The cars caught on camera are most likely part of a batch which is scheduled for shipment to one of the Gulf nations. The photos reveal some updates which the 2021 model will be bringing in. The recent update should be sufficient for the SUV to carry on till the end of its tenure and make way for the new-gen offering that could arrive sometime towards the end of 2021 or early 2022.

The current generation of the Land Cruiser has been on sale for more than a decade. However, the Japanese automaker has been giving out regular updates to the SUV, as per market requirements. The images that are seen here are believed to have been taken at a Japanese port, where the updated Land Cruiser 200s were being readied to be shipped to the Middle Eastern markets. The images are courtesy a UAE based website ‘Arabiandrive.com’.

Exterior Update

The updated Land Cruiser 200 gets even more chrome on the grille, the headlamps have been tweaked and the front and rear bumpers are redone too. Slightly raised running boards and new alloy wheel designs are part of the update as well. The bumper gets a wide air inlet and fog lamp housing on the sides. A sunroof is also visible, however, it isn’t a panoramic unit. Alloy wheel design has also been updated, as is the case with most facelifts. The overall treatment done to the SUV does not look too distinct compared to the one that was launched in 2019.

Expected Interior Update

While the images of the cabin were not revealed, it is expected to get the latest connectivity options, navigation and other features along with a larger touchscreen infotainment system. Other updated features to be expected on the facelift are Toyota Safety Sense pack, driver assistance systems, wireless charging and other upmarket creature comfort features. Safety features like Terrain Response System, Crawl Control, Hill Hold, Hill Descent Control, Traction control, Vehicle stability control and more.

Expected Powertrain

Under the hood, the updated Land Cruiser 200 can be seen with a different heart. In its current form, it is powered by a 5.7-Liter DOHC 32-Valve V8 that makes 304PS and generates 440Nm at 3,600rpm. As per some reports, the petrol-powered V8 engine could be replaced by a less thirsty turbocharged V6 unit. However, power output is expected to remain in a similar league as the V8 version. The updated Land Cruiser is believed to be the last of the current generation model and hence it is rumoured to be called the ‘Final Edition’.

There’s no official word yet on the updated Land Cruiser’s arrival in India. Sold only with a diesel engine, the Land Cruiser 200 and the smaller Land Cruiser Prado Was on sale till early this year but post implementation of the stricter BS6 emission standards. The Land Cruiser’s cousin from Lexus, the LX, remains on sale in LX 570 petrol form, however. The Japanese manufacturer recently revealed the 2021 Fortuner Facelift and the Fortuner ‘Legender’ variant which will go on sale in Indonesia by later this year and is expected to arrive in India by next year.