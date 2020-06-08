Hero MotoCorp Introduces Integrated Online Sales Platform ‘eShop’

Hero MotoCorp on Monday has announced the launch of its integrated online sales platform eSHOP, which is claimed to be enabling seamless digital buying experience for the customers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The platform enables a seamless buying experience, which is completely digital.

The company claims that all the purchase-related information and actions are built into the system, allowing customers to purchase their preferred motorcycle or scooter directly from the company website, in an easy and transparent manner, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Fearing a sharp decline in footfalls at dealerships in the coming months, automobile manufacturers have been focusing on selling cars through their respective online portals. As the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand starting March, vehicle sales have crashed causing huge losses for dealers and auto companies.

Details About eSHOP

Customers can visit the official company website (www.heromotocorp.com) and access eSHOP through the tab on the homepage, which redirects them to the online buying/ booking channel. The intuitive system then guides the customers through all the relevant steps of making a decision, buying the vehicle and taking delivery – including Latest On-Road Price, Live Stock Status, Online Document Submission, Instant Dealer Intimation, Finance options, Sales Order preview & confirmation, VIN Allocation, and Delivery.

Going further into the details, the company states that once the customer selects the product, variant, color, and city, the system displays the list of dealerships and SKU availability. Customers can then select the dealership as per convenience and make the payment. Prices, both Ex-Showroom and indicative On-Road, are presented with cost elements.

Once the payment is made, the customer is provided an e-receipt with a unique OTP number for verification. Once verification is completed in the system, the selected dealer assigns a Sales Assistant. In case the customer is interested, a retail finance option is also provided during the payment process. The Sales Assistant handles all the customers’ queries and guides them through the remaining steps like documentation, finance, invoicing, insurance, registration and delivery (optional Home delivery).

Other Developments

Keeping the safety and wellbeing of everyone as top-most priority, the Company has also launched multiple digital after-sales services. These include the first in industry initiative of digital service job card and acknowledgment receipt, app-based service booking and increased hours of workshop operations.

Using the Hero App, customers can pre-book their service appointment at their nearest workshop. They can also avoid physical contact with any kind of paperwork at the workshops by raising their own service job-card and receiving a digital acknowledgment. This also reduces the amount of time spent at the workshop by customers during vehicle pick-up and drop.

Apart from encouraging customers to pre-book appointments, dealers/ service centres are also using their tele-callers to inform and handhold customers in the digital appointment booking process. The company also added that to avoid the excessive rush, and maintain social distancing, many workshops have extended their hours of operation.