Toyota Kirloskar Registers Sales Of 12,067 Units For January 2019; New Camry Attracts 200 Bookings

After the big announcement that Maruti Suzuki and Toyota will be joining hands to share resources, everyone’s waiting to see how the partnership bears fruit for both car makers in the near future. On its own, Toyota is still one of the go-to brands for customers who need a premium and reliable experience when it comes to motoring. For the previous month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold a total of 11221 units in the domestic market. The company exported 846 units of the Etios series, thus clocking a total of 12,067 units. In comparison, in the month of January 2018, TKM sold a total of 12,351 units in the domestic market and exported 888 units of the Etios series.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “With the closure of special offers/year-end schemes the buying sentiment has witnessed a dip this month. The tightening of vehicle financing availability has also added to the challenges in the market. However, we are happy to have launched the All New Camry Hybrid Electric Vehicle or self-charging electric vehicle across dealerships in India at the onset of the new year.”

He added, “The Newly Launched Camry Hybrid Electric vehicle has received an overwhelming response and strong demand from customers across India. We have received the best ever customer bookings of more than 200 already since the official launch on 18th January this month. Customers have appreciated the 8th Generation global sedan for its much more enhanced design, innovation, luxury, class apart comfort and unmatched safety. We have launched the product at a very competitive Special Introductory price of Rs. 36,95,000 Ex-showroom. (These prices will be the same across the country).

Talking about the budget which was presented today, he said, “With many populist measures, the Budget 2019 will strengthen consumer sentiments in the country, thus enabling development of Auto Industry. Increased focus on Rural Industrialization and infrastructure development will further drive the development of rural markets. We can expect enhanced customer demand with this move. Also, the increased tax exemptions will generate more disposable income, this will further uplift the buying sentiments in the coming months. Focus on highway developments and railways will be a plus for the automotive industry. We hope for a positive sales momentum with these growth-oriented reforms. We applaud the Government of India’s focus on EV drive towards reducing fuel import. Toyota has been a pioneer in electrified space offering alternate mobility solutions [HEVs, EVs, FCVs, PHEVs] globally. We would further continue our concerted efforts in this direction to boost sustainable mobility to enhance ever-better & comfortable living of the society.”